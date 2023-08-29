Which Angels players have also played for the Marlins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 29

The August 29 MLB Immaculate Grid has asked fans to guess players with stints for the Marlins and the Angels. The 3x3 grid permits only one guess per cell, meaning users must nail their answers to get an immaculate score.

To mark off a cell in today's puzzle, the fans must answer one of the 71 players who have donned the uniforms of both franchises.

The most popular answer from fans has been Justin Bour. He played over 478 games for the Marlins from 2014 through 2018 before joining the Los Angeles Angels in 2019. He left the MLB in 2020 as he joined the Nippon Professional Baseball team, the Hanshin Tigers. He maintained a .816 OPS throughout his 5-year tenure for the Marlins.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers on August 29: Other Angels and Marlins players

Pitcher Steve Cishek lent his arm to the Miami Marlins for over six years, pitching a respectable ERA of 2.86. Not many remember him playing for the Angels, as he played only two games and lost both.

1-time All-Star and 2002 World Series winner Brendan Donnelly has also turned out for both teams. He had an ERA of 2.87 for the Angels, where he had a five-year stint. But he played a mere three games for the Marlins at the age of 37 before moving on to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Los Angeles Angels legend Devon White has played 220 games for the Marlins, maintaining an OPS of .756. He is a 3-time All-Star and 7-time Golden Glove awardee. White also won the Marlins their first World Series in 1997 and had won two more while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Some other players that have played for both teams as well:

Jeff Mathis

Damion Easley

Bryan Harvey

Mike Morin

Ron Tingley

Casey Kotchman

To find out all other Immaculate Grid answers, the Baseball Reference website is the go-to. It provides detailed information on all 71 players who have represented both franchises.