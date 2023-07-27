Which Angels players have also played for Padres? Immaculate Grid Answers July 27

If you have not heard of Immaculate Grid yet, it may be too late. An overnight hit, the nuanced and challenging baseball trivia exercise demands fans reach deep into their arsenals of baseball knowledge.

Owned by Baseball Reference, the Grid is updated daily. Each day, players are given a 3 x 3 chart with the goal of populating all nine squares. On the x-axis, three teams are given as a clue, while two teams and a stat are given on the y-axis.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 116. Retweet or reply with your score" - Immaculate Grid

On July 27, the grid featured a California showdown by asking users, among other things, to name a player who has hit the field for both the San Diego Padres and the LA Angels. The two teams, although located nearby to one another, hardly ever play each other. This has led to some confusion among fans.

One of the top examples of a player who has suited up for both teams is Hunter Renfroe. Renfroe, an outfielder, played for the Padres from 2016 until 2019. During that time, he hit .235/.294/.434 with 89 home runs and 204 RBIs. Prior to the 2023 season, Renfroe penned a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, making him eligible for the July 27 Immaculate Grid.

Current Angels manager Phil Nevin also fits the bill. Although Nevin's only season with the Halos came in 1998, the utility man went on to play the subsequent seven seasons in San Diego, where he would finish as an All-Star and MVP contender in 2001.

Center fielder Jim Edmonds was one of the California Angels' top performers in the early 90s. The leftie hit .273/.343/.377 with 5 home runs and 37 RBIs to finish in Rookie of the Year voting in 1994. While Edmonds only played 26 games for the Friars in 2008, he is still a viable answer for this edition of MLB Immaculate Grid.

Justin Upton, although known primarily as a member of the Atlanta Braves, also fits the bill. Upton hit 26 home runs and 81 RBIs for the 2015 Padres, marking his only season with the team. In 2017, Upton came to the Angels, and would play there until his retirement in 2022.

MLB Immaculate Grid really makes baseball fans think

While the teams do not play far from each other, the Angels and Padres operate on different paradigms. As such, it was markedly difficult for players to come up with players who have made impacts on both sides.

Regardless, the game continues to be one of the best around when it comes to baseball quizzes.