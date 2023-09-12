Which Braves players have 300+ wins in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid for Sept. 12 requires fans to name Atlanta Braves players who have 300+ wins in their career.

A total of nine Braves players have accomplished this feat and are valid answers to today's Immaculate Grid.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most popular answer is eight-time All-Star Greg Maddux with 355 career wins.

The legendary pitcher made his MLB debut for the Chicago Cubs in 1986. In 1993, he joined the Atlanta Braves at the age of 27.

Maddux played for 11 years with the Braves and racked up 194 wins. In 363 games, he had an ERA of 2.63.

He played a key role in the Braves' success in the 1990s, including a World Series championship in 1995. Aside from his incredible pitching ability, Maddux was also a well-known prankster.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for September 12: Other Braves players with 300+ wins in their career

#1 Phil Niekro

Hall-of-Famer Phil Niekro also fits the bill. Better known as "Knucksie" due to his famous knuckleball pitch, Niekro had a remarkable career with the Braves. His journey in MLB began in 1964 with the Milwaukee Braves. He later played for the Atlanta Braves when the franchise relocated.

He recorded 318 career wins and is renowned for his longevity, playing well into his 40s. Niekro was a five-time All-Star and a Hall of Famer.

#2 Gaylord Perry

Not many know that Gaylord Perry joined the Atlanta Braves at the age of 42 in 1981 for a single season. He is much better-known for his time with the San Francisco Giants.

The Hall-of-Famer has 314 career wins, with 134 of them coming during his stint with the Giants.

The 2-time Cy Young winner played 23 games for the Braves and had an ERA of 3.94.

To find out more answers to today's Immaculate Grid, fans may visit the Baseball Reference website. It lists all Braves players to have 300+ career wins.