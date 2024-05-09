Which Houston Astros player has 100+ runs in a season? MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | May 9, 2024

Another edition of MLB Immaculate Grid entertained baseball enthusiasts with its engaging queries. As fans rack their brains to get past the latest edition of the daily internet puzzle game, we have the answers covered for today's quiz.

Which player has played for the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies?

Former NLCS MVP Roy Oswalt is one of the players to have played for both teams during his MLB tenure. The All-Star pitcher played some of his best baseball for the Houston Astros and had a brief stint with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Which Houston Astros player has 100+ runs in a season?

Two-time World Series winner and Houston Astros fan-favorite Jose Altuve has been the poster boy for the team over the last decade. The eight-time All-Star registered a career-high 117 runs during the 2021 season.

Which All-Star has played for the Houston Astros?

One of the most prominent names to have played for the Houston Astros, Jeff Bagwell is the most popular name among the players for this query. The Hall of Famer played his entire career in Houston, with four All-Star appearances.

Which player has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies?

Six-time All-Star Chase Utley represented the Philadelphia Phillies for more than a decade, helping them to a World Series title in 2008. He moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the later part of his career.

Which Los Angeles Dodgers player has 100+ runs in a season?

Before Shohei Ohtani's record-setting Dodgers move, Mookie Betts was arguably the biggest star on the team given his prolific run with the team. The two-time World Series winner drove in 126 runs for the team in 2023.

Which All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Veteran pitcher Clayton Kershaw is the most popular pick among players for this query. The future Hall of Fame contender has racked up several accolades during his illustrious stint with the Dodgers, including three Cy Young titles and 10 All-Star appearances.

Which player has played for the Detroit Tigers and the Philadelphia Phillies?

Two-time All-Star slugger Nick Castellanos is one of the players to have played for both teams during his MLB career. The Phillies slugger started his major league journey with the Detroit Tigers in 2013 and joined the Phillies in 2022.

Which Detroit Tigers player has 100+ runs in a season?

Future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera is arguably the greatest slugger to have played for the team since the turn of the century. The two-time MVP managed 100+ runs in eight seasons for the Tigers during his distinguished career.

