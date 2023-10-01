Which Marlins pitchers have recorded 300+ saves in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 1

The postseason-bound Miami Marlins are one of the teams featured on the Oct. 1 MLB Immaculate Grid. They have been paired with the ‘300+ career saves’ landmark in one of today’s intersections.

Hence, participants will need to name one Marlins pitcher who has recorded 300 saves or more in his career.

This might prove to be the most challenging intersection of today’s puzzle. At the time of writing, only 55% of players have managed to get this right in one go.

Only four former Marlins pitchers have accomplished this feat. This article will walk you through those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 1: Which Marlins pitchers have recorded 300+ saves in their career?

National Baseball Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman made a name for himself during his incredible 15-year-long tenure with the San Diego Padres between 1993 and 2008. However, it was at the erstwhile Florida Marlins where he began his major league journey.

Hoffman was selected by the Marlins in the first round of the 1992 MLB Expansion Draft. He made his MLB debut on April 6, 1993 and went on to earn two saves in 29 appearances before he was traded to the Padres midseason. The rest is history. Hoffman finished his career with an astonishing 601 saves.

Right-hander Fernando Rodney also qualifies for this intersection. His brief six-month tenure with the Marlins in 2016 and his tally of 327 career saves make him a valid answer.

Todd Jones’ Marlins tenure was brief as well. It lasted only one season (2005) but his career total of 319 saves is enough to qualify him for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

Former pitcher Robb Nen played a crucial role during the Marlins’ World Series-winning season in 1997. He joined the franchise in 1993 after being traded by the Texas Rangers. After winning the holy grail with the Marlins, he joined the San Francisco Giants the following year.

Nen’s major league journey lasted only ten seasons. He retired in 2002 following three surgeries on a torn rotator cuff. He notched a total of 314 saves in his short, but glorious career.

