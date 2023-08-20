Which Marlins players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 20

The Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres are two of the teams featured on the August 20 MLB immaculate Grid.

Fans hoping for a perfect score will need to name one player, current or former, who has played for both clubs in their career.

"Immaculate Grid 140 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" -Immaculate Grid

There’s been plenty of crossover between the two long-standing franchises, with 80 players in total having represented both sides.

Fortunately, this article is here to narrow down your options and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 20: Which Marlins players have also played for the Padres?

Miami Marlins first baseman Josh Bell is the first name that comes to mind for today’s Marlins - Padres intersection. The 2022 Silver Slugger Award winner was traded to the San Diego Padres by the Washington Nationals as part of the blockbuster eight-player deal which saw Juan Soto move to Tony Gwynn Drive.

Anthony Bass is another easy answer to recall. Bass had been in the news recently after he made some anti-LGBTQ remarks, which led to the Blue Jays releasing him.

Currently a free agent, the 35-year-old has represented seven major league franchises during his career - the Marlins and Padres being two of them.

Bass was a fifth-round pick by the Padres during the 2008 MLB Draft. He was traded by the Padres in 2013. Bass went on to join the Marlins in 2021, spending two seasons at the franchise.

Other possible answers for the Marlins - Padres intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Jorge Alfaro

Oswaldo Arcia

Alex Arias

John Baker

Heath Bell

Ricky Bones

Brad Boxberger

Craig Breslow

Kevin Brown

Mike Cameron

Jorge Cantú

Carter Capps

Andrew Cashner

Adam Cimber

Paul Clemens

Matt Clement

Garrett Cooper

Jarred Cosart

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise.