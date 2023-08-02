Which Marlins players have also played for the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 2

Each day, Immaculate Grid gives baseball fans, young and old, the opportunity to put their knowledge to the test. Sometimes, you can even surprise yourself.

The daily challenges consist of a 3 x 3 grid that features three hints on the x-axis, and three hints on the y-axis. Using the clues, which are usually comprised of teams or career achievements, users have to populate intersecting squares with teams, or stats that reflect any given player's career.

On August 2, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name players who have suited up for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Miami Marlins. In total, about 74 players have played in both uniforms, and today we will name a few.

Players who have played for the Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates | Immaculate Grid August 2

Any Pirates fan of the late-1980s will remember utility star Bobby Bonilla. Comfortable in the outfield and corner infield, Bonilla won a Silver Slugger in 1990, and finished as the NL runner up that season on account of his 32 home runs and 120 RBIs. Following his departure from the Pirates, Bonilla won the 1997 World Series with the Florida Marlins. He is widely known for his deal with the New York Mets, which has seen him receive $500,000 payout installations every July 1 since 2004.

Current Mets outfielder Starling Marte made his MLB debut with the Pirates in 2012. A back-to-back Gold Glover in 2015 and 2016, the speedster recorded 239 steals for the Pirates between 2012 and 2019. He spent parts of the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Miami Marlins, before being traded to the A's later in 2021.

Long-time starter AJ Burnett is also an August 2 Immaculate Grid option. The 6-foot-4 right hander made his debut on the 1999 Florida Marlins. and spent the next seven years there. Burnett joined the Pirates in 2013, and had the most earned runs, losses, and walks in 34 appearances. He did, however, gain his first and only All-Star distinction with the 2015 Philadelphia Phillies before retiring from baseball.

Infielder Adeiny Hechavarria is another Grid option today. Hechavarria played with the Marlins between 2013 and 2017 before becoming a perennial journeyman. He appeared in just 15 games with the Pirates in 2018, going 10-for-47 with a home run.