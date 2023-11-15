Which MLB managers have won the MOY award in first season? Exploring the elite list following Skip Schumaker's triumph

Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker took home MLB's NL Manager of the Year Award for the 2023 season. He took the Marlins to the postseason following their 84-78 regular season record.

He is the first manager to win the award in their first season with a new team since Rocco Baldelli did it in 2019 with the Minnesota Twins. Schumaker took over for Don Mattingly following the 2022 season, and this is his first year serving as a manager.

Follwing Baldelli's Manager of the Year Award in 2019, was Arizona Diamonabcks manager Torey Lovullo, who won the award in 2017. He took the D-Backs to a 93-69 regular season record during that year.

Also on the list is Jeff Banister, Matt Williams, Joe Girardi, Dusty Baker, and Hal Lanier. This is a great list of MLB managers who were quick to show their promise.

Being an MLB manager is a tough job

Being an MLB manager is a tough job. Managers are always looking over their shoulder in terms of job security, and it is tough to keep a competitive environment over the course of the long season.

In a 162-game regular season, the manager has to make hundreds, if not, thousands of on-the-fly decisions. And they have to answer to those decisions immediately if they do not work out.

This is why it is impressive seeing somebody like Skip Schumaker take the Miami Marlins to the postseason in his first year. Unfortunately, their World Series aspirations fell short when they were taken down by the Philadelphia Phillies.

Look for the Marlins to build upon the season they had in 2023 and come out strong next season. However, they will have some holes to fill over the next few months of the offseason.