Which Nationals players have been named All-Star? MLB Immaculate Grid answers September 29

Every day, the MLB Immaculate Grid releases a new puzzle for baseball fans to test their knowledge of the game. With 180 editions dropped to date, the grid enjoys massive popularity.

The 3 x 3 Grid features nine squares. In order to succeed, players must populate the spaces with names of relevant MLB stars, using the provided clues.

On September 29, the Immaculate Grid asked users to name members of the Washington Nationals who have made it to an All-Star Game. While the franchise is MLB's newest, there are still several eligible answers.

Members of the Washington Nationals who have been All-Stars | MLB Immaculate Grid September 29

In 2005, infielder Ryan Zimmerman burst into the league for the Washington Nationals. The following season, Zimmerman hit .287/.351/.388 with 20 home runs and 110 RBIs, narrowly losing out to Hanley Ramirez in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

Having spent his entire 16-year career with the Nats, Zimmerman won a Gold Glove and two Silver Sluggers before his first and only All-Star appearance in 2017.

In 2010, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded pitcher Matt Capps to the Nationals. In Washington, Capps went 3-3 in 47 appearances, posting a 2.74 ERA to win his first All-Star appearance. The 6-foot-2, 250lb right hander retired in 2012 with a career ERA of 3.52.

When the Nationals selected outfielder Bryce Harper with their first overall pick in 2010, they knew that he would not dissapoint. In his freshman season of 2012, Harper hit .270/.340/.477 with 22 home runs and 59 RBIs, winning an All-Star nod and the NL Rookie of the Year Award.

In 2015, Harper led MLB in runs, home runs and on-base percentage, to win the first MVP Award in Nationals history. In 2019, the Vegas-native inked a thirteen-year, $330 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, marking the largest contract in Phillies franchise history.

Just as Harper waved goodbye to Washington, Dominican outfielder Juan Soto came into the mix. After finishing second in NL Rookie of the Year voting in his freshman season of 2018, Soto won the NL batting title in the shortened season of 2020.

In 2021, he led the league in walks and on-base percentage (145) (.465) to win his first All-Star designation. In 2022, he was traded to the San Diego Padres, where he stands poised to lead MLB in walks for the third time in his young career.