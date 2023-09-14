Which Orioles players have won a Gold Glove? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 14

The Baltimore Orioles have had some top defensive players come through the organization over their 122-year history.

In the latest edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid trivia game, fans were asked to name a former Orioles player who won a Gold Glove during his time with the club. There are several correct answers but, as always, the rarer and more unfamiliar the answer, the better it is for the game.

Overall, 18 different Baltimore players have won the prestigious award with the first coming in 1960. Only two pitchers have won the prize with the organization, along the other 16 position players.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 14: Which Orioles players have won a Gold Glove?

Ramon Urias attempts to field a hit by Boston Red Sox's Trevor Story at Fenway Park,

The most recent member of the O's to receive a Gold Glove was Ramón Urías who won it in 2022. The Mexican infielder has been a revelation at third base and has been a key member of the team that currently holds the best record in the American League.

One of the more obvious picks could have been third baseman Brooks Robinson. He won 16 Gold Gloves over an illustrious 22-year career with the Orioles. No Baltimore player has won as many Gold Gloves as Robinson. Only former Atlanta Braves pitcher Greg Maddux has more all-time (18). Till today, Robinson is regarded as one of the best to ever play on third base.

Another popular pick would have been Cal Ripken Jr. known as "The Iron Man," Ripken was a defensively sound infielder who won two Gold Gloves over 21 years in the MLB.

For the more seasoned baseball fans, Luis Aparicio could be a great pick. The Venezuelan shortstop, while donning the Orioles jersey, won his first Gold Glove in 1964 and repeated the feat in 1966. Overall, he went on to win 9 Gold Gloves over his career with the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox.

Shortstop Mark Belanger would have been another acceptable answer. He won eight total Gold Gloves, during his 17 years with the Orioles.

For a rare pick, some fans may have gone with Eddie Murray. Known more for his hitting, Murray won three Gold Gloves with the Orioles. Another answer would have been catcher Matt Wieters. He won two with the O's in 2011 and 2012.

Jim Palmer and Mike Mussina were the only two pitchers to win the Gold Glove with Baltimore. Paul Blair, Davey Johnson, Bobby Grich, Roberto Alomar, Rafael Palmeiro, Adam Jones, Nick Markakis, J.J. Hardy and Manny Machado round out the list.