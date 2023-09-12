Which Phillies players have 300+ saves in their career? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers September 12

Over their 140 year history in the National League, the Philadelphia Phillies have fielded some of the game's top pitchers.

In the latest edition of the popular MLB trivia game the Immaculate Grid, fans were asked to name a former Phillies pitcher that also recorded over 300 saves in his career. As always with the grid, the rarer the answer, the better it is for the game.

It is not an easy question. Just 31 players in the history of the MLB have achieved the feat. Legendary New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera leads the list with 652 total saves. Only two pitchers have crossed the 500 mark.

The Phillies had seven different relievers that played for them at some point who went on to cross 300 saves.

Right-handed pitcher Jonathan Papelbon is the obvious choice. Papelbon is a six-time All-Star and was a member of the 2007 Boston Red Sox team that won the World Series. The closer spent four seasons in Philadelphia, finishing with an incredible 368 saves.

Craig Kimbrel leads this list of pitchers with 417 total saves. He ranks eighth in the all-time saves list. Philadelphia picked up Kimbrel at the start of 2023 and he is now in his 14th year in the majors.

For fans looking for a lesser-known name, Doug Jones would have been a great pick. The right-hander made his MLB debut in 1982 and played for seven different teams. Many may have forgotten that he spent the 1994 season in Philadelphia.

Right-hander Todd Jones is another rare answer. He played 27 games for the Phils and recorded just one of his 319 career saves with the club.

Roberto Hernández would have been another acceptable answer. The two-time All-Star finished with 326 total saves in 696 games.

Billy Wagner is known for his time with the Houston Astros but he also spent two seasons in Philadelphia. He recorded 59 of his 422 career saves with the organization.

Jose Mesa rounds out the list. He finished with 321 saves over an illustrious 20-year career.