Which Phillies players have also played for the Pirates? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2

The Oct. 2 MLB Immaculate Grid features the Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates in one of the intersections.

Therefore, in order to achieve an immaculate score, participants must name one major league player, current or former, who has played for both teams.

There are plenty of answers to choose from, as there’s been significant crossover between the two long-standing franchises. A total of 280 players have proudly donned both uniforms.

However, if you are battling with this instruction, you are at the right place. This article will walk you through some possible answers and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 2: Which Phillies players have also played for the Pirates?

The recently-retired Jose Bautista is the first name who comes to mind for the Phillies-Pirates intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

He spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates between 2004 and 08 before his career-defining nine-season spell with the Toronto Blue Jays. The six-time All-Star had a brief two-month stint with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2018, playing in 27 games for the club during that season.

J.A. Happ also qualifies for this intersection. The former pitcher began his MLB journey with the Phillies in 2007. He spent four seasons with the club, with his responsibilities for the first two campaigns split between major and minor leagues.

Happ was part of the Phillies’ 2008 postseason roster that went on to win the World Series. Later on in his career, he would go on to spend half a season with the Pirates in 2015.

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Carlos Santana is another possible answer. He joined the Pirates only last offseason before being traded to the Brewers in July. Earlier in his career, Santana had a brief one-season spell with the Phillies in 2018.

See below for some other possible answers:

Ed Abbaticchio

Bill Almon

Dave Anderson

Wally Backman

Doug Bair

Doug Baird

Rod Barajas

Dick Bartell

Antonio Bastardo

Beals Becker

Bo Belinsky

Mike Benjamin

Joaquin Benoit

Sheriff Blake

Cy Blanton

Joe Blanton

Also look at Baseball Reference. It has an extensive database that can help you find every player who has played even one inning for either franchise.