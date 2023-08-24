Which Phillies players have also played for the Royals? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 24

Throughout MLB history, there have been numerous players who have donned both the Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals jerseys, showcasing their talents for two different teams. Among these players, some have left an indelible mark on the spot. With an accuracy rate of just 43% at the time of writing, the MLB Immaculate Grid for August 24 has players guessing from a list of 95 players. Let’s take a look at some of them:

MLB Immaculata Grid Answers August 24: Which Phillies players have also played for the Royals?

Right-handed pitcher Paul Byrd played for the Phillies from 1998 to 2001 and then for the Royals from 2001 to 2002. He had a solid career, known for his consistency and control on the mound. Byrd’s ability to change speeds and hit his spots made him a valuable asset to any rotation. Paul Byrd played for numerous teams before retiring from the Boston Red Sox after the 2009 season. He was named an All-Star in 1999.

Raúl Ibañez was an outfielder with a powerful bat who played for the Phillies from 2009 to 2011 before joining the Royals for the 2011 season. Ibañez was known for his cluth hitting and leadership in the clubhouse. His time with the Royals was brief, but he continued to contribute to his team’s success.

Jason Vargas pitched for the Royals from 2014 to 2017, before retiring from the Phillies in 2019. As a left-handed pitcher, he brought versatility to the rotation. Vargas’ ability to keep hitters off balance and induce ground balls made him an effective starter. Vargas wan named an All-Star in 2017 and was also the AL wins leader that same year.

Left-handed pitcher Mark Davis had a standout season with the Padres in 1989, winning the NL Cy Young Award. He played for the Phillies in 1990 and then for the Royals from 1990 to 1992. While his performance wasn’t as dominant as his Cy Young season, Davis remained a valuable bullpen piece.

Other Phillies players who also played for the Royals include:

José Bautista

Jorge Bonifacio

Bruce Chen

Mike Jackson

Greg Jefferies

Ian Kennedy

Kelly Stinnett

Benito Santiago