Which pitchers with 3000+ K in their career also have 300+ wins? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 12

The MLB Immaculate Grid for August 12, has baseball fans guessing pitchers with 3000+ strikeouts and 300+ wins that have left an indelible mark on Major League Baseball history. These exceptional athletes have not only exhibited remarkable longevity but have also demonstrated unparalleled skill and dominance on the mound. There have only been ten players to achieve this amazing feat in baseball history:

MLB Immaculate Grid answers August 12: Which pitchers with 3000+ K in their career also have 300+ wins?

Walter Johnson, known as the "Big Train," pitched his entire career for the Washington Senators from 1907 to 1927. With an astounding 417 wins and 3509 strikeouts, he remains one of the most iconic pitchers in MLB history. Johnson's 2.17 career ERA and 110 shutouts underscore his mastery of the craft.

Greg Maddux, a wizard of control and finesse, pitched for the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, and San Diego Padres from 1986 to 2008. With 355 wins and 3371 strikeouts, Maddux's four consecutive Cy Young Awards from 1992 to 1995 exemplify his dominance during an era of potent offenses.

Roger Clemens, nicknamed the "Rocket," showcased his power and longevity with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, and Houston Astros from 1984 to 2007. His 354 wins and staggering 4672 strikeouts, along with seven Cy Young Awards, speak volumes about his unparalleled competitiveness.

Steve Carlton, a left-handed virtuoso, left an impact on the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago White Sox, San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Indians, and Minnesota Twins from 1965 to 1988. His 329 wins and 4136 strikeouts, along with four Cy Young Awards, attest to his mastery on the mound.

Nolan Ryan, known for his blistering fastball, played for the New York Mets, California Angels, Houston Astros, and Texas Rangers from 1966 to 1993. His 324 wins and MLB-record 5714 strikeouts cement his status as a strikeout king, while his seven no-hitters showcase his exceptional talent.

Other players to have achieved this feat in baseball history are:

Don Sutton

Phil Niekro

Gaylord Perry

Tom Seaver

Randy Johnson

The MLB Immaculate Grid ia a baseball guessing game that invites fans to engage with the rich history and statistics of the sport. Much like the exceptional careers of these pitchers, the game challenges players to demonstrate their baseball knowledge and intuition. Tune in to Sportskeeda every day to watch the answers.