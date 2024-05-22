Which pitchers gave up the most home runs to Barry Bonds? A closer look at the slugging exploits of the Giants icon

Former San Francisco Giants superstar Barry Bonds sits pretty with 762 home runs. He holds the record for most homers in league history throughout his 22-year career.

There were many pitchers who gave up multiple home runs to Bonds. Some more than others and one of those pitchers who didn't have much luck against the 14-time All-Star was Chan Ho Park.

In just 21 games, Bonds took Park deep eight times. However, he's not the only pitcher who has given up eight home runs to the seven-time NL MVP.

Which other pitchers gave up eight home runs to Giants slugger Barry Bonds?

Giants slugger Barry Bonds also had a lot of success against Boston Red Sox legend Curt Schilling. Unlike Park, it took Bonds 30 games to reach the mark.

Next on the list is Terry Mulholland who bounced around the league during his career. He played 20 seasons in the big leagues, playing for 11 different teams during his time. He gave up eight long balls in just 28 games during his MLB career.

Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz also had some bad luck against Bonds, who took him deep eight times in 32 games between the two. Smoltz went on to become a Hall of Famer after he hung up his cleats, getting 82.9% of the votes in 2015.

We end this list with another Braves Hall of Famer pitcher, Greg Maddux. It took Bonds 49 games to reach the eight-home run mark. Maddux reached the HOF in 2014 after he received 97.2% of the votes.

Bonds was one of the greatest hitters the league has ever seen. It's a shame how his career ended after admitting that he used steroids during a big chunk of his career.

