Which players have played for both Braves and Rangers in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 22

On July 22, the MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle featured players who played for the Atlanta Braves and Texas Rangers in the first column and first row, respectively.

Presented in a 3x3 grid format, this daily internet puzzle tests participants' knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player connections.

Here's a list of players who have played for both the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers

Jeff Burroughs: An accomplished outfielder, Jeff Burroughs showcased his power-hitting abilities for both the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers. He was a key offensive force, winning the American League MVP with the Rangers in 1974 and providing a reliable presence in the outfield during his time with both franchises.

Ken Caminiti: A talented third baseman, Ken Caminiti played for both the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers, making an impact with his defensive prowess and impressive hitting. He achieved his greatest success with the Padres, winning the National League MVP in 1996, but his contributions to the Braves and Rangers were notable as well.

David Carpenter: As a hard-throwing reliever, David Carpenter proved valuable to both the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers. His ability to rack up strikeouts and handle high-leverage situations made him an asset in both teams' bullpens during his tenure.

Rico Carty: An outfielder known for his powerful bat, Rico Carty showcased his hitting prowess for both the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers. Affectionately nicknamed "Beeg Boy," Carty's consistent hitting made him a fan favorite, and he left a lasting impact on both franchises.

Paul Casanova: A catcher known for his defensive skills, Paul Casanova played for both the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers during his career. While not known for his hitting, Casanova's ability to handle the pitching staff made him a valuable asset to both teams behind the plate.

Other players who have played for both the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers

Jesse Chavez: A versatile pitcher, Jesse Chavez had stints with both the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers. He provided valuable innings as both a starter and reliever, showcasing his adaptability and solid pitching repertoire during his time with both franchises.

Bruce Chen: A left-handed pitcher, Bruce Chen played for both the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers, displaying his finesse on the mound and effective pitch mix. While his time with both teams wasn't overly long, his contributions were noteworthy during his career.

Terry Clark: As a pitcher who played in the 1990s, Terry Clark had stints with both the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers. While he was not a star player, his role as a middle reliever allowed him to contribute valuable innings during his time with both franchises.

Al Closter: A relief pitcher known for his sidearm delivery, Al Closter showcased his unique style for both the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers. He provided a different look out of the bullpen, and his ability to induce ground balls made him a valuable asset to both teams.

Bartolo Colon: A legendary pitcher, Bartolo Colon made an impact with both the Atlanta Braves and the Texas Rangers. Despite his age, he continued to defy the odds and provide quality innings, earning the admiration of fans on both teams during his illustrious career.

