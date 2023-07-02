The MLB Immaculate Grid's 90th puzzle is out for July 2. Fans are already trying to figure out the answers to get the immaculate grid. The first grid involves a cross between Atlanta Braves and Kansas City Royals. Here we take a look at the probable answers.

The MLB Immaculate Grid has been well received by fans from around the world. In the game, players have to brainstorm answers to fill a 3x3 grid with two types of categories on each side (either a team's name or a statistic). With careful use of statistics and guessing, every day the game refreshes, and a new grid is unveiled.

In today's game, the first row contains Kansas Ctiy Royals whereas the first column contains Atlanta Braves. Therefore players have to guess the names of players who have played for both teams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The most recent one to do so is Jorge Soler who was traded to Atlanta from Kansas City in 2021. The Cuban spent four full season with the Royals after moving from the Chicago Cubs, where he had won his first World Series title in 2016.

Midseason in 2021, Soler was part of a deal that included Kasey Kalich moving to Royals. His short half-season spell with the Braves proved to be highly successful, as the outfielder won the World Series and the WS MVP. The 31-year-old is now signed to the Miami Marlins.

Other players who have played for Kansas City Royals and Atlanta Braves

Apart from Jorge Soler, gamers can also guess names of other players who have taken the field for both franchises.

Braves' legends like Omar Infante and Matt Diaz also apperared for Kansas City. Some of the best pitchers in Royals history - Charlie Leibrandt and Bruce Chen - have also taken to the mound for Atlanta.

Poll : 0 votes