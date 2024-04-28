Which players have played for Oakland Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies? MLB Immaculate Grid answers April 28, 2024 

Today’s MLB Immaculate Grid is a club-only affair. On the horizontal axis, we have the Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers and Philadelphia Phillies. The vertical axis features the Oakland Athletics, Cincinnati Reds and Boston Red Sox.

Participants are required to name one player who has played for both clubs in each corresponding intersection. If you are struggling, you are at the right place.

This article will walk you through some possible answers for each intersection and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers: April 28, 2024

Players who have played for Athletics and Guardians

Hall of Famers Stan Coveleski, Tris Speaker, Nap Lajoie and Dennis Eckersley have all played for both ball clubs. Shoeless Joe Jackson has also played for both franchises. Some other possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include Jesus Aguilar, Mike Aldrete and Yonder Alonso.

Players who have played for Athletics and Rangers

Rangers star Marcus Semien is one of the first names that springs to mind for this intersection. Semien spent six seasons with the Athletics between 2015 and ‘20. Jose Canseco also played for both clubs - six seasons for the Athletics and three for the Rangers. Some other possible answers for this intersection include Bert Campaneris, Kenny Rogers and Elvis Andrus.

Players who have played for Athletics and Phillies

Hall of Famer Charles Bender played 12 seasons for the Athletics and two for the Phillies. Jimmie Foxx, another Half of Famer, played 11 seasons for the Athletics and one for the Phillies. Some other possible answers include Joe Morgan, Cole Irvin and Stan Javier.

Players who have played for Reds and Guardians

Hall of Famer Frank Robinson played 10 seasons for the Reds and three for the Guardians. Trevor Bauer has also played for both clubs and thus qualifies for this intersection. Vade Pinson played 11 seasons for the Reds and two for the Guardians. Some other possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include Buddy Bell, Jim Bagby and Shin-Soo Choo.

Players who have played for Reds and Rangers

Rangers Hall of Famer Buddy Bell spent eight seasons with the franchise. The 5x All-Star also spent four seasons with the Reds. 2010 AL MVP Josh Hamilton played six seasons for the Rangers and one for the Reds. Some other possible answers include Claude Osteen, Camilo Pascual and Aroldis Chapman.

Players who have played for Reds and Phillies

Phillies star Nick Castellanos is one of the first names that comes to mind. Before moving to Philadelphia, Castellanos spent two seasons with the Reds.

Pete Rose played 19 seasons for the Reds and five for the Phillies. Hall of Famer Eppa Rixey played 13 seasons for the Reds and eight for the Phillies. Some other possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include Bucky Walters, Miguel Cairo and Marlon Byrd.

Players who have played for Red Sox and Guardians

Hall of Famer Cy Young played eight seasons for the Red Sox and three for the Guardians. Manny Ramirez played eight seasons each for both clubs. Some other possible answers include Hall of Famer Lou Boudreau, Luis Tiant and Christian Arroyo.

Players who have played for Red Sox and Rangers

Adrian Beltre is the very first name that comes to mind for this intersection. The Hall of Famer played eight seasons for the Rangers and one with the Red Sox. Ian Kinsler also spent eight seasons with the Rangers and one with the Red Sox. Some other possible answers include Frank Tanana, Danny Darwin and Nathan Eovaldi.

Players who have played for Red Sox and Phillies

Hall of Famer and Red Sox legend Pedro Martinez spent seven seasons in Boston. He also played one season for the Phillies. Fergie Jenkins played two seasons each for both clubs. Some other possible answers for the final intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include Bucky Walters, Gavvy Cravath and Jonathan Papelbon.

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.

