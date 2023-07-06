Which players have played for both Phillies and Astros in their careers? MLB Immaculate Grid answers July 06

The MLB Immaculate Grid puzzle for July 6 has generated great excitement among baseball enthusiasts. This game continues to captivate fans with its unique challenges, and today's puzzle introduces a fascinating twist.

The focus of today's puzzle is on players who have had stints with both the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros, creating an intriguing overlap of team histories.

Presented as a 3x3 grid, the puzzle requires participants to identify the intersecting players. Fans must rely on their extensive knowledge of baseball history, team rosters, and player transfers to fill in the nine gaps at each intersection. Successfully completing the grid demands a deep understanding of the intertwined paths these athletes have taken.

Here's list of players that have played for both Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros,

Billy Wagner: Known for his blazing fastball, Wagner played for the Philadelphia Phillies from 2004 to 2005 and the Houston Astros from 1995 to 2003. He established himself as a dominant closer for both teams, earning multiple All-Star selections and amassing over 400 career saves.

Roy Oswalt: Oswalt pitched for the Houston Astros from 2001 to 2010 before joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 2010. A three-time All-Star, he was a key contributor to the Astros' National League pennant run in 2005 and provided a boost to the Phillies' pitching staff during their successful postseason campaign in 2010.

Ken Giles: Giles began his career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2014 and became their closer in 2015 before being traded to the Houston Astros in 2015. He played a pivotal role in the Astros' World Series championship run in 2017, solidifying their bullpen as a reliable late-inning option.

Other players who have played for both the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros

Hunter Pence: Pence played for the Houston Astros from 2007 to 2011 before being traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in 2011. Known for his energetic playing style, he contributed to the Philadelphia Phillies' playoff push that year and earned an All-Star selection. Pence returned to the Houston Astros in 2019 for a short stint, adding a veteran presence to their young roster.

Dave Roberts: Roberts played for the Houston Astros in 1997 before joining the Philadelphia Phillies in 1999. Although his time with both teams was relatively brief, he showcased his speed and base-stealing ability, setting the stage for his memorable stolen base in the 2004 ALCS while playing for the Boston Red Sox.

Brad Lidge: Lidge spent the majority of his career with the Houston Astros from 2002 to 2007 before joining the Philadelphia Phillies from 2008 to 2011. He was a crucial part of the Philadelphia Phillies' 2008 World Series-winning team, famously recording the final out of the Series with a strikeout, capping off a perfect season of save opportunities.

