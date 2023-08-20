Which Red Sox players have also played for the Padres? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 20

The Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres are paired together in one of the intersections of the August 20 MLB Immaculate Grid.

Participants aiming for a perfect score today will need to name one player, current or former, who has represented both clubs during their career.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Immaculate Grid 140 #immaculategrid Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Fans are spoilt for choice here, as there’s been plenty of crossover between the two long-standing franchises. In total, 128 players have proudly donned both jerseys.

Fortunately, this article is here to walk you through some of those names and help you ace today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 20: Which Red Sox players have also played for the Padres?

Five-time Silver Slugger Award winner Xander Bogaerts is the most popular choice for today’s Red Sox - Padres intersection.

At the time of writing, Baseball Reference stats show that 42% of players have gone with Bogaerts for this intersection.

The shortstop won two World Series rings during his decade-long tenure with the Red Sox before opting out of his contract last offseason. Bogaerts went on to sign an 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres.

Nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel is another good shout for this intersection. The former NL Rookie of the Year spent one solitary season (2015) with the Padres before embarking on a three-year, World Series-winning tenure with the Red Sox.

Other possible answers for the Red Sox - Padres intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid include:

Manny Alexander

Jorge Alfaro

Abraham Almonte

Larry Andersen

Carlos Baerga

Josh Bard

Marty Barrett

Jason Bay

Rod Beck

Mark Bellhorn

Darren Bragg

Craig Breslow

Colten Brewer

Mike Cameron

Andrew Cashner

Pedro Ciriaco

Jack Clark

Phil Clark

Tony Clark

Check out Baseball Reference to find out every single player who ever played even a single inning for either franchise.