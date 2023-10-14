Which Rookie of the Year has also won Silver Slugger award? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 14

MLB Immaculate Grid released its latest puzzle on the internet. Among the set of questions, one required fans to name Rookie of the Year award winners who also won the Silver Slugger award.

There are a total of forty-two players who have been honored with both awards.

Ronald Acuña Jr.

The Braves star was prominent in the 2023 season recording a 40+ home run and 70+ stolen bases, making himself the first player to be on the 40/70 club. The Venezuelan baseball player debuted in the 2018 season and received the National League Rookie of the Year award. There are two Silver Slugger awards in his name.

Shohei Ohtani

The phenomenal Los Angeles Angels player who hits free agency this off season has accomplished a lot in the MLB. Ohtani is speculated to land a $600,000,000 contract in his free agency, as he is considered as one of the greatest baseball players to step on the diamond. In the 2018 season, Ohtani was named Rookie of the Year in the American League.

MLB Immaculate Grid Answers October 14: Other Rookie of the Year award winners who won the Silver Slugger award

New York Yankees greats Derek Jeter, Aaron Judge are also among the players who accomplished this feat. The other 37 players who won both Rookie of the Year and Silver Slugger award are listed below.

José Abreu

Yordan Alvarez

Jeff Bagwell

Jason Bay

Cody Bellinger

Carlos Beltrán

Ryan Braun

José Canseco

Andre Dawson

Carlton Fisk

Nomar Garciaparra

Dwight Gooden

Bryce Harper

Ryan Howard

David Justice

Eric Karros

Chuck Knoblauch

Evan Longoria

Mark McGwire

Eddie Murray

Dustin Pedroia

Mike Piazza

Buster Posey

Albert Pujols

Hanley Ramírez

Cal Ripken Jr.

Julio Rodríguez

Scott Rolen

Pete Rose

Tim Salmon

Benito Santiago

Steve Sax

Corey Seager

Darryl Strawberry

Ichiro Suzuki

Mike Trout

Fernando Valenzuela

Lou Whitaker