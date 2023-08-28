Which Tigers pitchers have won Cy Young? MLB Immaculate Grid Answers August 28

Immaculate Grid is a baseball quiz game administered by Baseball Reference. Each day, the quiz game comes out with a puzzle to delight, as well as challenge fans everywhere.

The 3 x 3 Immaculate Grid comes with six clues lined up along the axes. Players must take into account the two intersecting clues to populate the squares with relevant names.

On August 28, Immaculate Grid asked fans to name pitchers who have won the AL Cy Young Award in a Detroit Tigers uniform. The Cy Young is given to the best pitcher in the league, and only four men have had the honor bestowed upon them during their time tossing in Motown.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Immaculate Grid 148. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Detroit Tigers Cy Young winners | MLB Immaculate Grid August 28

Denny McClain was the first player in a Tigers outfit to win Cy Young honors, he was also the first, and only to do it twice. In 1968, McClain won 30 games, an achievement that only 10 other players in the 21st century can lay claim to. In addition to posting a 31-6 record, McClain led the MLB in innings pitched, games started, and batters faced, winning both the 1968 Cy Young and MVP Award. In 1969, McClain again led the league in all three categories to win a successive Cy Young Award. He retired in 1973 as a member of the Atlanta Braves.

Expand Tweet

"Happy Birthday to Denny McClain, who won 31 for the #Tigers in 1968." - J Daniel

The next member of the Tigers to win the AL Cy Young Award was Puerto Rican southpaw Willie Hernandez. Appearing in the 1983 World Series for the Philadelphia Phillies, Hernandez allowed zero hits in three appearances. In 1984, his first season in Detroit, Hernandez appeared in 80 games as a closer, amassing a 9-3 record and a 1.92 ERA. Not only did he win the 1984 AL Cy Young, but also laid claim to the AL MVP Award that year.

Current Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander began his career on the Tigers. In 2006, the 23-year old pitched to a 17-9 record and 3.63 ERA, easily winning the AL Rookie of the Year Award that year. In 2011, Scherzer joined Hernandez and McClain by becoming the third Tigers player to simeltanously win the Cy Young and MVP after posting a 24-5 record, alongside a 2.40 ERA across 251 innings. The honor was to be the first of three such distinctions Verlander won during his career, with his most recent Cy Young coming as a 39-year old in 2022.

Expand Tweet

"Justin Verlander threw more innings in 2011-12 (489.1) than Tyler Glasnow has thrown in his 8-year career (471.1)" - And That's Baseball

Max Scherzer is the most recent Tigers player to win the Cy Young. Known for his unorthodox style and propensity to talk to himself on the mound, Scherzer dominated alongside Verlander. In 2013, the Missouri-born Scherzer went 21-3 with a 2.90 ERA. It was to be the the first of three Cy Young honors for Scherzer, as he won back to back distinctions pitching for the Washington Nationals in 2016 and 2017.