Whit Merrifield Free Agency: Three-time All-Star signs one-year, $8 million contract with Phillies, club option for 2025

Free-agent utilityman Whit Merrifield will join the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2024 season. This will now be the slugger's third team after spending seven seasons with the Kansas City Royals and two seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The two sides agreed to a one-year, $8 million deal on Friday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. Merrifield will have a chance at a second year with the team, as there is a club option for the 2025 season.

Merrifield is coming off a season in Toronto where he appeared in 145 games, hitting .272/.318/.382 with 11 home runs and 26 stolen bases. It was a good enough season that he made his third All-Star Game appearance.

Merrifield's ability to play multiple positions makes him extremely valuable. During his career, he has played all outfield positions and all infield positions outside shortstop and catcher.

Whit Merrifield is an excellent fit for the Phillies

Whit Merrifield could have an immediate impact on the Phillies. Outfielder Brandon Marsh had knee surgery over the offseason. While he is on track to be ready to go for Opening Day, rushing him back could further injure him.

Marsh believes he initially injured his knee during the 2022 season after crashing into a wall during a game against the Cincinnati Reds. Marsh could deal with it at first, but the pain increasingly got worse over time.

Merrifield could also relieve some of the pressure felt by Johan Rojas, who is expected to be the team's everyday starting center fielder. As a rookie last season, he hit .302/.342/.430 with 23 RBIS and 14 stolen bases through 59 regular season games.

Merrifield could also give various infielders the day off, giving manager Rob Thomson a ton of wiggle room with his lineup. This is a great acquisition for a team looking to overtake the Atlanta Braves this season.

