White Sox slugger Luis Robert Jr. breaks silence on his market value before MLB trade deadline

Seen as a valuable asset in an otherwise poor Chicago White Sox outfit, many expect slugger Luis Robert Jr. to head away from the windy city at the trade deadline in July.
NL East leaders the New York Mets, who have a lack of depth at center field, have been strongly linked to the outfielder. However, Robert Jr.'s inconsistency at the plate this season could be a significant factor that could ward off any potential suitors.
According to Robert himself, teams may be hesitant to "take a chance" on the 27-year-old in his current form.
"Right now as my season is going, I do not think anyone is going to take a chance on me." Luis Robert Jr. said, per Talkin' Baseball
So far in 2025, center fielder is batting a mere .186, with five home runs and 17 RBIs.
MLB insider addressed Luis Robert Jr.'s trade possibilities
Addressing the rumored interest in Luis Robert Jr. from several franchises, and assessing the chances of a potential trade in the coming months, insider Jon Heyman arrived at the conclusion that acquiring the All-Star would likely be seen as too risky an investment at the moment, despite the star's undoubted potential.
"The Mets have checked in on the past, on Luis Robert Jr. We gotta remember, this is a guy who won a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger, was an All-Star, outstanding player, hit 38 home runs only two years ago. But right now, he's hitting .179, so there's nothing hot going on with Luis Robert." Jon Heyman said, via 'BR Walkoff' on Wednesday, May 14
"He's gotta get hotter before anything heats up with him on the trade front ... I don't see any trade materializing for Luis Robert at the moment," Heyman added.
With the White Sox currently languishing at the foot of the AL Central, with a 14-34 record, Robert Jr. must look for consistency with the bat to fulfill any aspirations of joining a team such as the Mets, who are mounting a solid challenge for the NL East.