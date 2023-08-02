Who is Alex Cardona? 10 year-old girl goes viral after nailing politician with water balloon, earns plaudits from Yankees players

In a heartwarming turn of events, a 10-year-old girl named Alex Cardona from Franklin Square, New York, has taken the internet by storm after a video of her accurately hitting a local politician with a water balloon went viral. The incident occurred during a Fourth of July parade, capturing the attention of not only social media users but also earning her accolades from none other than the New York Yankees players.

The video, which depicts young Alex Cardona throwing a water balloon with impressive precision, striking Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman on the back of the head from a considerable distance, has garnered over 40 million views across various social media platforms. This remarkable display of aim and accuracy caught the eye of the Yankees, leading to an extraordinary invitation for Alex to attend their batting practice session.

Yankees players Harrison Bader and Anthony Volpe, along with hitting coach Sean Casey, were left astounded by Alex's remarkable throwing arm. They watched the viral video with amusement and admiration, praising her skill and suggesting that she could have a future in baseball with her level of accuracy.

Why did the New York Yankees invite Alex Cardona to the ballpark?

The unexpected connection between Alex Cardona and the Yankees continued to unfold as she was welcomed onto the field for batting practice. During her time there, she received high-fives and praise from the players, who couldn't help but be amazed by her natural talent. Sean Casey even humorously suggested that Alex should be recruited to join the Yankees in their iconic pinstripes.

Anthony Volpe and Harrison Bader praised Alex Cardona for her remarkable throwing arm. The fans at Yankee Stadium were also impressed with the young girl’s skills.

Despite the lightheartedness of the situation, the video showcased Alex's exceptional coordination and focus. Her water balloon throw not only struck a chord with the Yankees but also highlighted her potential in the world of sports. While she currently enjoys playing softball, her incredible arm strength and accuracy have sparked conversations about her future in baseball or other related fields.

As young Alex continues to bask in her newfound fame and the praise from her beloved baseball team, her story exemplifies the joy that can arise from simple, genuine acts – even if they involve a well-aimed water balloon.

