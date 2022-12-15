Who is Bo Bichette's father? All you need to know about Dante Bichette

Bo Bichette is one of many MLB stars whose father played baseball as well. In fact, he is one of many on his own team. Teammate Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father is a Hall of Famer as is Cavan Biggio's. Fernando Tatis Jr.'s father played professionally as well. There are tons of father-son duos to have pierced the big leagues.

Bichette is an up and coming superstar shortstop with the Toronto Blue Jays. He anchors the top of one of the most potent lineups in baseball, but who is his father?

Bo has been an All-Star once in his four-year career (he played just 75 games in his first two seasons, partly thanks to COVID-19) and his father was an All-Star four times in 14 years.

Dante played for several teams:

California Angels (now the Los Angeles Angels)

Milwaukee Brewers

Colorado Rockies

Cincinnati Reds

Boston Red Sox

He retired in 2001. He acucmulated a career bWAR of 5.7. Thus far, Bo has accumulated 12.9 bWAR, so he's already outdone his father.

Dante played outfield, while his son anchors the infield at shortstop. Dante had a career wRC+ of 104, so he was a decent hitter. Through his brief career, Bo has recorded a 127 mark, so he's outdone his father yet again.

Not many MLB father-son duos are evenly matched. The Griffeys and the Guerreros are rare. More often than not, one player is significantly better.

Thus far, it seems as if the Blue Jays' star is the better baseball player in his family.

When will Bo Bichette become a free agent?

When prospects come up, their initial contracts are determined by time spent with the organization. It's a unique part of baseball negotiations and decision-making that provides a wrinkle in teams' plans.

Bo Bichette is an electric young player

They often keep players in the minor leagues longer to extend their team control. This is often why players don't reach free agency until five, six or even seven years into their career.

For Bo Bichette, that is the case. He's been with the team since the 2019 season, but he won't be a free agent until 2026, when he is 28 years old. By then, he might get a much larger contract.

