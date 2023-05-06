Who is Braden Shewmake’s father, Shane Shewmake? Braves SS’s dad enjoys successful baseball coaching career

Braden Shewmake finally made his debut for the Atlanta Braves on Friday. His father is a well-known baseball coach for the UT Dallas. He helped Braden become the professional baseball player that he is today.

According to Braden, both his parents, especially his father sacrificed a lot to have him play baseball. They sold off their boat to put that money into him playing baseball.

Bally Sports South @BallySportsSO



caught up with "It was very emotional. It's something he has been dreaming about and when you get that call, its surreal." @laurenjbara caught up with @bradenshewmake 's proud family during his MLB debut🥹 "It was very emotional. It's something he has been dreaming about and when you get that call, its surreal."@laurenjbara caught up with @bradenshewmake's proud family during his MLB debut🥹 https://t.co/12aUBtIqMP

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shane Shewmake is the head baseball coach at the University of Dallas at Texas, a Division III team that is currently competing in the American Southwest Conference Tournament at Marshall, Texas.

Shane Shewmake earned his bachelor's degree from Arkansas State in 1992 and later earned his master's degree from Texas A&M-Commerce. He started his playing career at Eastfield College. Later he also played at Arkansas State University and Hardin-Simmons University.

He started the UT Baseball program in 2002 and to date has no record of a loss in the history of the program. Moreover, he has led the Comets to win 30 seasons on the trot and American Southwest Conference titles in 2021 and 2022. He also boasts of being a three-time ASC Coach of the Year (2004, 2012, 2017) and has an all-time record of 563-332 (.629) and 295-160(.648) marks against the ASC opponents.

Shane Shewmake has also mentored nine All-Americans, 38 All-region selections, and 91 All-ASC honorees in his career as a baseball coach.

It is expected that father Shane Shewmake will be proud and be able to help his son Braden practice his games in the future.

Braden Shemake MLB performance

Braden Shewmake on Atlanta Braves Photo Day

Braden Shewmake is one of the top prospects in the world of baseball right now. Although he was scoreless in his debut for the Atlanta Braves, his experiences in the minor leagues will help him develop his career with the team.

Poll : 0 votes