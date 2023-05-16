Who was Clayton Kershaw's mother, Marianne Tombaugh? Dodgers star's mom passes away

The mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, Marianne Tombaugh, passed away on Saturday. Her age and the reason for her death were not immediately known.

The mother of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw has died

During the dedication of an upgraded kids baseball field in Inglewood that his charitable foundation financed, the pitcher's Ellen wife brought up the subject.

"Clayton grew up with a baseball in his hand ready to play a game in a sandlot or on a ballfield just like this one on a moment's notice.

“One person in particular cultivated that love in Clayton, his dear momma Marianne, who moved mountains to get him to baseball practice and games. She sat front row cheering him on not so subtly and kept score in a book to keep her nerves at bay.

“She experienced no greater joy than watching her son grow into the man, the philanthropist, the father and the ballplayer that he is today.”

Here's Ellen Kershaw's heartfelt message.

Kershaw's wife and their four kids. Before the game on Sunday, he played catch with two of them on the field.

Kershaw shared a mother's day post on Instagram on Sunday:

With every year that passes, I become more and more thankful that our kids have you as a mom. Happy Mother’s Day to the best to ever do it!

Kershaw was born in the city of Dallas, Texas. He was reared by his mother after his parents divorced when he was ten years old.

Celebrating Mother's Day today, finding out the news that Clayton Kershaw's mom has passed away today feels even more devastating. All of us in Dodger Nation are praying for you Kersh

Celebrating Mother's Day today, finding out the news that Clayton Kershaw's mom has passed away today feels even more devastating. All of us in Dodger Nation are praying for you Kersh

Clayton doesn't have siblings; he is the sole kid of his parents.When he was younger, he played in Little League Baseball and other youth sports groups.Christopher Kershaw, his father, passed away in 2013.

An MLB All-Star nine times, Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw made his Major League Baseball debut on May 25, beginning off against the St. Louis Cardinals, after being signed by the Dodgers to a minor-league deal in May 2008.

Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, a left-hander, has played his entire 15-year big league career with the Dodgers since making his debut in 2008. He has won the National League (NL) Cy Young Award three times, was named the NL Most Valuable Player in 2014, is a nine-time All-Star, and will win the World Series in 2020.

L.A. Times Sports



He became the 117th major league pitcher to reach the 200-win club, with a higher career winning percentage (.694) than any other member.



Clayton Kershaw picked up his 200th career win last night at Dodger Stadium in dominant style and historic fashion. He became the 117th major league pitcher to reach the 200-win club, with a higher career winning percentage (.694) than any other member.

Clayton Kershaw picked up his 200th career win last night at Dodger Stadium in dominant style and historic fashion. He became the 117th major league pitcher to reach the 200-win club, with a higher career winning percentage (.694) than any other member.

By defeating the New York Mets in 2023, Kershaw earned his 200th career victory and became only the third pitcher in Dodgers history to do so. The National League Pitcher of the Month for April was chosen as Kershaw.

