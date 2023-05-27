Who is Corey Kluber's wife, Amanda Kluber? A glimpse into the personal life of veteran closer

Corey Kluber is a popular pitcher for the Boston Red Sox in the MLB and has been married to his girlfriend-turned-wife Amanda Kluber since 2010.

Amanda Kluber (nee Hill) was born in January 1985 to Martin and Abigail "Abbie" Hill. She is a native of Winchester, Massachusetts and has two sisters named Meredith and Jennifer. She graduated from Winchester High School.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Corey and Amanda met each other during his time as a baseball player at Stetson University. They started dating each other and finally tied the knot in 2010 in a private ceremony. Since then, the couple has been living together.

The couple has worked together on caring for ill children. They launched Kluber's Kids, a program they started in 2016 with Cleveland Children's Clinic to help seriously ill hospitalized children.

The children were allowed to see batting practices from VIP experiences, meet the players, and even visit the clubhouse. The program is supported by The Kluber Family Foundation.

Corey doesn't shy away from showing his love for his wife through their pictures on Instagram. On the other hand, Amanda is the more private of the two.

Corey Kluber and Amanda Kluber have two daughters and a son. Their eldest daughter Kendall was born in 2012. Their second daughter Kennedy was born in 2014. Finally, their son Kamden was born in 2016. All three children often accompany their mother to cheer for their father during his games.

Corey Kluber's MLB career

Corey Kluber is an MLB veteran having played for a variety of teams like the Cleveland Indians/ Guardians, Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and finally Boston Red Sox. He is a 3-time All-Star Award winner and 2-time AL Cy Young Award winner and is known for his four-seam fastball, cutter, breaking ball, changeup, and sinker.

Over his long career, Kluber has notched up a win-loss record of 115-77 with an ERA of 3.39. He also has 1,717 strikeouts in his career and is expected to have a happy and healthy family while juggling his personal and professional life together.

Poll : 0 votes