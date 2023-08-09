Who is Dinelson Lamet? MLB veteran pitcher designated for assignment by Red Sox after just one game

Dinelson Lamet's tenure with the Boston Red Sox has come to an end after only 2.0 innings. The veteran pitcher has been designated for assignment on Wednesday by the Red Sox, meaning the club will either need to place him on outright waivers or release waivers.

Ryan Smith @RSmith_2800 Congrats to Dinelson Lamet for cementing himself as a legendary Red Sox Immaculate Grid answer twitter.com/redsox/status/…

Prior to the MLB Trade Deadline, the Red Sox would have also had the option to secure a trade of Dinelson Lamet, however, that is no longer an option. Given the fact that Lamet has more than five years of MLB service time, he will have the option to reject the assignment if he is not claimed by another team, becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Lamet returned to the MLB only two days ago, appearing on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. Through 2.0 innings against the Royals, the veteran pitcher recorded a single strikeout while allowing four hits and giving up three runs. This poor outing was enough for the Red Sox to decide that he will not be a part of the club's future, designating him for assignment.

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning How many times has a new #RedSox reliever just been unloaded on in his debut like Dinelson Lamet did in this 6th? Game over. More corner-cutting from Bloom/Sox.

Prior to Tuesday's outing against the Kansas City Royals, Lamet's last appearance in the MLB came on June 16th as a member of the Colorado Rockies. He pitched 4.0 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up eight earned runs on five hits and five walks.

In a corresponding move, the Boston Red Sox selected the contract of veteran pitcher Kyle Barraclough. The 33-year-old will be the next relief pitcher experiment for Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom.

It's been a disappointing run for Dinelson Lamet who was once a budding star

The designation for Lamet is the latest hit on the once-promising career of the pitcher from Santiago, Dominican Republic. Lamet burst onto the scene as a member of the San Diego Padres, making his MLB back in 2017.

His true breakout season came during the shortened 2020 season, where Lamet finished fourth in the National League Cy Young voting after posting a 3-1 record with a 2.09 ERA and 93 strikeouts. Unfortunately, a series of injuries, including a UCL sprain and forearm inflammation, derailed Lamet's promising career.

Dinelson Lamet in 2022: Sent down to AAA to make room for 39 yr old Robinson Cano.



Really sad. Feel for the guy. Dinelson Lamet in 2020: Top 5 CY Young Award FinalistDinelson Lamet in 2022: Sent down to AAA to make room for 39 yr old Robinson Cano.Really sad. Feel for the guy. #Padres

"Dinelson Lamet in 2020: Top 5 CY Young Award Finalist. Dinelson Lamet in 2022: Sent down to AAA to make room for 39 yr old Robinson Cano. Really sad. Feel for the guy. #Padres" - @thehogwatch

Since the 2020 season, Lamet has struggled mightily, posting a 4-10 record with a 6.81 in 107.0 innings since almost securing the Cy Young Award. Here's hoping he can turn things around, but it may be too late at this point in his career.