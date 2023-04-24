Who is Eduardo Rodriguez's wife, Catherine Rodriguez? Personal life of Detroit Tigers pitcher explored

Eduardo Rodriguez is a Venezuelan professional baseball pitcher for the Detroit Tigers. Rodriguez was formerly a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Rodriguez signed on as an international free agent with the Baltimore Orioles in 2010. After being traded to the Red Sox after the 2014 season, Eduardo Rodriguez made his MLB debut in May 2015.

Catherine, a fashion and lifestyle blogger, and Eduardo are blissfully married. Catherine is a digital creator, according to her Instagram bio. Additionally, she enjoys doing Reiki and meditation.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The couple wed on November 21, 2012, and they have two children. In August 2013, Rodriguez and Catherine had their Annie Valentina and on April 16, 2017, they welcomed their baby Ian.

"Only 6 pounds less in 1 month🔥🔥 Proud of me bby"💪🏻 -acatherinetalk

"It feels like being in a Christmas movie 😍🏔️Merry Christmas everyone!! 🎄🎄🎄🎄" - catherinetalk

Rodriguez was born to his parents in Valencia, Carabobo, Venezuela, on April 7, 1993. He is not the lone child, but the third of his parents' four kids. Rodriguez's father works in construction. Rodriguez had his mother's name, Magales, tattooed on his left forearm in 2011.

"Happy birthday to my two old men, I love you so much, have a good day, God bless you and give me many more years 🥃🥃🎂🎂" - eduardorjose

Eduardo Rodriguez's salary and professional life

Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers came to terms on a five-year, $77 million deal with an average yearly pay of $15.4 million. In 2023, Rodriguez will receive a basic salary of $14 million.

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



Detroit signed Rodriguez to a five-year, $77M contract this past offseason.



theathletic.com/news/tigers-ed… Pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez will not rejoin the Tigers due to "personal matters," he told the team. He will be placed on the restricted list until further notice.Detroit signed Rodriguez to a five-year, $77M contract this past offseason. Pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez will not rejoin the Tigers due to "personal matters," he told the team. He will be placed on the restricted list until further notice.Detroit signed Rodriguez to a five-year, $77M contract this past offseason.theathletic.com/news/tigers-ed… https://t.co/uCT1kZq3if

"Pitcher Eduardo Rodríguez will not rejoin the Tigers due to "personal matters," he told the team. He will be placed on the restricted list until further notice.Detroit signed Rodriguez to a five-year, $77M contract this past offseason." - The AthleticMLB

In 2018, the Red Sox, who Eduardo Rodriguez was a member of, won the World Series. Rodriguez agreed to a free agent contract with the Tigers before the 2022 season. On November 15, 2021, he signed a five-year contract with the Detroit Tigers. After the 2023 season, he has the option to end the contract.

Rodrguez and the Red Sox came to an agreement on December 1, 2020, for a one-year contract for the 2021 campaign, allegedly for $8.3 million. On April 8, 2021, he made his first start in over a year, defeating Baltimore.

Rodriguez made the decision to become a free agent on November 3.Rodrguez received a qualifying offer from the Red Sox on November 7. He had a 10-day window to accept the one-year, $18.4 million deal, assent to additional terms of the deal, or opt to remain in free agency.Rodriguez turned down the opening offer.

Poll : 0 votes