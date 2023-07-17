Who is Endy Rodriguez? Pirates top catching prospect set to make MLB debut vs Guardians

The Pittsburgh Pirates have promoted one of their top prospects, Endy Rodriguez, to the MLB. According to MLB Pipeline, Rodriguez is the 35th-ranked prospect in the entire league, making his promotion exciting news for Pirates fans.

The catching prospect began the 2023 campaign relatively slow, however, he has since dazzled at the Triple-A Indianapolis. Since June 22nd, Endy Rodriguez has produced a sensational .371 batting average with a pair of home runs and 12 RBIs, while also putting together a 1.025 OPS in the process.

"The #Pirates are promoting top-prospect C/2B/OF Endy Rodriguez to the big-league roster, per @JMackeyPG Rodriguez, 23, is an athletic catcher with positional versatility. He projects as a potential middle-of-the-order impact-bat. He’s @MLBPipeline’s 35th overall prospect." - @MLBDeadlineNews

The 23-year-old from Santiago, Dominican Republic, enters the MLB at six feet tall and weighing 200 lbs. The impressive switch-hitting prospect is expected to receive the majority of starts at the catcher position for the remainder of the season.

According to Pirates manager Derek Shelton, current catcher Austin Hedges will receive a few starts per week, but Rodriguez will be the starter. While the club has another one of the MLB's top catching prospects, Henry Davis, he has yet to start a single game at the position since being called up in the middle of June.

"Oh Henry, putting a charge into that one." No. 2 @Pirates prospect Henry Davis wallops his second Major League dinger:" - @MLBPipeline

Endy Rodriguez was acquired by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2021

The talented catcher has quickly emerged as one of the Pittsburgh Pirates top prospects after being acquired in a three-team trade. Rodriguez was a key piece in a deal that saw Joe Musgrove move to the San Diego Padres, and Joey Lucchesi to the New York Mets. David Bednar was also acquired by the Pirates in the deal.

Chris Clegg @RotoClegg I was looking through all the Padres trades over the last few years and forgot that the Joe Musgrove trade had a top prospect involved. The Padres didn't trade him. The Mets moved Endy Rodriguez in the deal to get.... Joey Lucchesi. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"I was looking through all the Padres trades over the last few years and forgot that the Joe Musgrove trade had a top prospect involved. The Padres didn't trade him. The Mets moved Endy Rodriguez in the deal to get.... Joey Lucchesi." - @RotoClegg

While Joe Musgrove was a highly sought-after trade target during the 2021 season, the Pirates were able to land four players in the deal. Pittsburgh landed outfielder Hudson Head, closer David Bednar, left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz, and righty Drake Fellows from the San Diego Padres, while picking up Endy Rodriguez from the New York Mets.

