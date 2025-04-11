Who is Grant Holmes' wife Sami? All you need to know about the Braves pitcher's love life

Having made his major league debut in June of 2024, relief pitcher Grant Holmes has quickly established himself as a key member of the Atlanta Braves' pitching arsenal. The 29-year-old finished his rookie season with a 3.56 ERA and 70 total strikeouts.

Though the Braves missed out on winning the NL East, Holmes' contributions helped his team clinch a postseason spot on the regular season's last day. As Grant gave it his all on the field, his better half, Sami, was often spotted at the ballpark cheering her husband on.

Per sources, the pair first met while growing up in Horry County, South Carolina. They eventually tied the knot in January of 2020, surrounded by friends and family in a picture-perfect wedding ceremony in Marion, South Carolina.

By trade, Sami Holmes is a health and fitness influencer. She specializes in preparing healthier versions of typically unhealthy snacks without compromising on the taste that makes them so popular. She often posts such recipes on her Instagram page, which is followed by over 4,900 people.

Sami Holmes' dietary know-how allows her to prepare the perfect dairy-free diet for her husband, after lab tests revealed that he had an unknown intolerance.

Grant Holmes' wife Sami pens heartfelt note as pitcher celebrates 29th birthday

As Grant Holmes celebrated his 29th birthday on March 22, his better half, Sami, shared a series of snaps alongside him. She also captioned the images on Instagram with a heartfelt message dedicated to her husband.

"You are the personification of home; my personal definition. My love, gratitude, and appreciation of you seems to be endless. And this is one day more special than the rest to show it- HAPPY happy birthday to you Grant 💙🎊🎂 Words have never been able to accurately describe what you mean to me, but put simply: You are t h e best. I love you so much and am grateful to celebrate another birthday of yours together ❣️🎈"

With the Braves looking to reclaim the NL East and make it deep into the playoffs in 2025, fans will be hoping Grant Holmes can continue to show his worth when called upon in the latter innings of games.

