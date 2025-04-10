Phillies vs. Braves: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 10, MLB 2025

The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will finish up their three-game set tonight at 7:15 p.m. EDT. The two teams are currently bookending the NL East, a division predicted to be one of baseball's best in 2025.

Phillies vs. Braves Recent Form and Records

The Phillies have been red-hot to start the season. They're 8-3 after a one-run victory over the Braves last night. A ninth-inning run proved to be the difference. They split the first two games.

The Braves, meanwhile, are off to a dreadful start. The loss last night, a heartbreaker, dropped them to 2-9 on the season. However, their two wins are over the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers and the Phillies.

Players to Watch

Starting Pitchers

Spencer Schwellenbach (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 14 strikeouts) vs. Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 1.50 ERA, 19 strikeouts)

Spencer Schwellenbach had an 8-7 record, 3.35 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 127 strikeouts in 123.2 innings last season.

Last Start: Eight innings, two hits, no runs, no walks, and 10 strikeouts

Career vs. Phillies: 2-0, 2.45 ERA, and 17 strikeouts in 18.1 innings

Spencer Schwellenbach is on the mound today (Imagn)

Jesus Luzardo was 3-6 with a 5.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 58 strikeouts in 66.2 innings last year.

Last Start: Seven innings, two hits, no runs, two walks, and eight strikeouts

Career vs. Braves: 3-3 with a 4.29 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 35.2 innings

Braves

Marcell Ozuna might be the only player consistently hitting. He's batting .273, which leads the team. He also leads in hits, RBIs and on-base percentage.

Phillies

Kyle Schwarber is off to a blistering start. The slugger already has five home runs and 11 RBIs on the year. He is also hitting .293 with a 1.152 OPS.

Kyle Schwarber is hitting well this year (Imagn)

Nick Castellanos currently leads the Phillies in batting average at .308. He's also slugging .538 and has a team-high 12 hits through their first 11 games.

Injuries

The latest injury report for the Braves only has outfielder Luis Guanipa listed as day-to-day. The latest update for the Phillies has center fielder Matt Kroon day-to-day.

Phillies vs. Braves Baseball Betting Odds

Moneyline Spread Over/Under Phillies +105 Phillies -1.5 (+170) Over 7.5 (+100) Braves -125 Braves +1.5 (-210) Under 7.5 (-120)

Phillies vs. Braves Expert Predictions

This is as good of a pitching matchup as it gets this year. The two pitchers have yielded a combined two earned runs. They have 18 strikeouts combined in just their last two outings. They should dominate today.

The matchup leans toward the Braves in that department, but Jesus Luzardo just shut down the Dodgers. That, plus the fact that the Braves are struggling mightily in the hitting department, should give way to a win for the Phillies. It will not be high-scoring, though.

Prediction: Phillies 3, Braves 2

