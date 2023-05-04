Who are Harrison Bader's parents and what is their ethnicity? Yankees star's family heritage explored

Since joining the New York Yankees in 2022, New York Yankees' center fielder Harrison Bader has quickly won over the team's fans. Bader blends in seamlessly as a member of the Yankees thanks to his offensive skills and defensive acumen.

He debuted in the MLB in 2017 and immediately made a big impact across the league. Harrison played for multiple Minor League clubs before making his Major League debut, steadily improving his game.

Louis Bader and Janice Bader welcomed their son Harrison into the world in June 3, 1994 in Bronxville, New York. Bader's mother Janice is of Italian (Sicilian) heritage and a Catholic, while his father Louis Bader is a Jew.

His parents are both natives of Brooklyn's Bensonhurst. Sasha. Although Harrison Bader is Jewish, he was raised as a Roman Catholic.

Bader, who went to Horace Mann High School, has always supported the New York Yankees.When he was five years old, his father introduced him to baseball by throwing batting practice at him. When he was younger, he played shortstop for the Eastchester Little League, and every evening, his father continued to give him batting practice.

Harrison Bader's career with New York Yankees

In 2022, the Cardinals sent Bader to the Yankees.On September 20, he scored a run in his debut at-bat with the New York Yankees. Of all the Yankees, he had the fastest sprint speed.

Harrison Bader has homered again! #postseason - MLB

Bader joined Mickey Mantle and Bernie Williams as the only Yankee center fielders with three home runs in a single playoffs when he blasted three in the first four games of the series.

In his first six playoff games with the Yankees, Bader became the first Yankee in team history to hit at least four home runs.

