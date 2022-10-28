While some fans may enjoy fundamental baseball, contact hits and strikeouts, the average fan feels that one thing is worth the price of admission: the home run. As one of the most exciting plays in sports, a homer has the ability to lift an entire stadium to its feet, and depending on the inning, it can end the game in a few seconds.

MLB fans were treated to several historic home run chases in 2022, with Albert Pujols pursuing 700 total big flies in his career and Aaron Judge's drive for the long ball crown in the American League. Fans got both.

Aaron Judge had a historic 2022, breaking not only the all-time single-season record for home runs in the American League but also the record for the New York Yankees, taking the title from Roger Maris in the process. His finishing number of 62 may have helped Judge secure his first career MVP Award.

Pujols, whose 2022 renaissance came out of nowhere, etched his name in the history books on Sept. 24. "La Maquina" became only the fourth player in MLB history to reach the "700 Club," joining Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds and Babe Ruth as the only players to reach the coveted milestone.

After witnessing historic seasons from both Pujols and Judge, MLB fans have asked themselves: Who hit the most home runs in a single season? That crown belongs to Barry Bonds after hitting 73 in 2001. Or does it really belong to him?

The controversial MLB single-season home run record

Looking back at the history of baseball, there are certain records that will never be touched, Rickey Henderson's stolen base record, or Cal Ripken Jr.'s 2,131 consecutive game record. These are some of the records deemed unbreakable and most importantly legitimate.

In 2001, controversial superstar Bonds surpassed Mark McGwire's 70 long balls on Oct. 4. He went on to hit three more, with his 73rd coming off Dennis Springer in the bottom of the 1st inning on Oct. 7, 2021.

As the 48mph knuckleball came into contact with Bonds' bat, baseball would never be the same. Seventy-three homers in a season remains the all-time single-season record, but depending on who you ask, it does not count.

Due to the MLB steroid scandal, baseball purists believe that the single-season record set by Bonds is illegitimate and should not be known as the record. The same goes for the single-season numbers put up by Sammy Sosa (63, 64, 64) and Mark McGwire (70, 65).

If you remove all of the home runs hit by players connected to, or have admittedly taken steroids, does Aaron Judge own the single-season record with 62?

