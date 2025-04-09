Who is JJ Bleday's wife? Meet Emily, a former Lacrosse attacker for Vanderbilt Commodores

Having joined the Athletics via a trade in 2023, JJ Bleday has quickly established himself as one of the best hitters on the team. In 2024, the 27-year-old batted .243 with 20 home runs and 60 RBIs.

On Tuesday, the outfielder hit his first home run of the new season against the San Diego Padres, helping his team to a comfortable 10-4 victory. Cheering him on every step of the way was his loving wife, Emily.

Per sources, JJ and Emily first met each other when they were both student-athletes at Vanderbilt University. JJ played for the Commodores' baseball team, while Emily was a lacrosse player.

Drafted by the Miami Marlins in the MLB Draft of 2019, the couple continued to date for a few years before eventually announcing their engagement in January of 2024. They then went on to tie the knot in December the same year, in a picture-perfect wedding ceremony in the Sunshine State.

Shortly after making his big league debut in July of 2022, JJ and Emily enjoyed a special moment at Citizen's Bank Park, as the then-Miami Marlins hitter blasted a home run that landed right in his wife's grasp. Though Emily and her family are die-hard Philadelphia Phillies supporters, they were all cheering on the visitors that day.

JJ Bleday's wife Emily gives fans a sneak peek into amazing wedding weekend

Shortly after the 2024 season came to an end, Athletics slugger JJ Bleday and his longtime girlfriend, Emily, decided to tie the knot. Heading to Florida for a lavish wedding weekend, the pair pulled out all the stops to make sure the event would live long in the memory of all guests present.

Shortly after everything was done and dusted, Emily Bleday took to Instagram to share a video of the weekend's celebrations, giving fans a sneak peek into the grand arrangements.

"Feeling so incredibly grateful for everyone who traveled to celebrate with us and make this weekend everything it was and more. So thankful for our dream team of vendors and my amazing parents for creating the wedding of my dreams. Beyond blessed to start this new chapter with my incredible husband ❤️" Emily Bleday captioned her Instagram post

As the A's aim to get back to the postseason, having disappointingly missed out in 2024, fans will hope JJ Bleday can continue leading his team by example at the plate.

