Who is Kyle Nicolas? Everything you need to know about Pirates' top pitching prospect set to make MLB debut

The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up promising pitching prospect Kyle Nicolas for what might be his major league debut. Currently standing fourth in the NL Central with a 70-80 record, the Pirates are keen on giving Nicolas some valuable experience.

The team officially announced the selection of the right-handed pitcher on Twitter. On the other hand, pitcher Thomas Hatch has been optioned to Triple-A.

Additionally, Andrew McCutchen has been moved to the 60-day injured list, clearing space for the rookie pitcher on the active roster.

The Pirates are bringing up Nicolas to improve their pitching and give him experience in the major leagues. With playoff prospects fading, the franchise is beginning to focus on future plans.

A closer look at the Pittsburgh Pirates' pitcher Kyle Nicolas

24-year-old Kyle Nicolas could be making his MLB debut in a few days.

In 2021, Nicolas was traded to the Pirates in exchange for catcher Jacob Stallings who joined the Miami Marlins. Since then, he has played as a starter during his first two years in the minor leagues.

However, Nicolas transitioned to a relief role this year. He seemed to struggle early in the season as he pitched a 5.20 ERA across 98.2 innings. But he finally found his groove after joining the Indianapolis Indians. Since August 1, he has given up just 10 hits and struck out 31 batters over 22 innings.

Nicolas has become a key reliever for the Indians, recording two saves in the past month. His high-90s fastball and 90-mph slider have also been turning heads.

Since moving to the bullpen, Nicolas has shown characteristics of a power pitcher. He boasts an impressive strikeout rate of 36.8%. However, his walk rate of 11.4% suggests there's still room for improvement.

The Pirates are looking at the future, and bringing up Kyle Nicolas could be a key move.