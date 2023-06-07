Who is Lucas Giolito? White Sox ace pitches a no-hitter vs Yankees

Lucas Giolito has established himself as one of the top pitchers in Major League Baseball throughout his career. Drafted in the first round by the Washington Nationals in 2012, Giolito quickly rose through the ranks and made his MLB debut in 2016.

After being traded to the Chicago White Sox in 2016, Giolito had his breakout season in 2019, earning his first All-Star selection and pitching a no-hitter in 2020. Known for his powerful fastball and improving command, Giolito has consistently showcased his skills on the mound, striking out batters with ease and delivering strong performances. With his impressive repertoire and continued development, Giolito's career is marked by remarkable achievements and a bright future as a dominant force in the league.

Lucas Giolito’s impressive performance against the New York Yankees.

On Tuesday, Lucas Giolito once again shown his dominance on the mound. Giolito pitched six no-hit innings against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

White Sox Talk @NBCSWhiteSox A no-hit performance from Lucas Giolito tonight at Yankee Stadium 🫡



Absolute dominance. https://t.co/yVfEPK6lyp

Giolito's impressive performance included seven strikeouts and three walks, with his pitch count reaching 100 by the end of the sixth inning. However, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol made the decision to replace Giolito with reliever Joe Kelly for the seventh inning, despite the no-hitter bid. The White Sox held a comfortable 3-0 lead at the time, thanks to two home runs by catcher Seby Zavala.

Though Giolito didn't complete the no-hitter, his six innings of no-hit ball added to his already impressive resume. He had previously thrown a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates on August 25, 2020, during the pandemic-shortened season.

Lucas Giolito's no-hitter against the Pirates marked the 19th in White Sox franchise history. It was a significant accomplishment, as he became the first White Sox player to toss a no-hitter with 10 or more strikeouts. The last no-hitter by a White Sox pitcher was achieved by Carlos Rodón on April 14, 2021, against Cleveland.

Giolito's stellar performance against the Yankees showcased his ability to dominate on the mound. He has established himself as a key player for the White Sox since being acquired from the Washington Nationals in 2016. Throughout his career, Giolito has shown great potential, earning a spot in the MLB All-Star Game in 2019.

Although Lucas Giolito fell short of completing another no-hitter, his impressive outing against the Yankees demonstrated his skill and the potential for more memorable performances in the future. White Sox fans and baseball enthusiasts will continue to watch Giolito's career closely as he strives for excellence on the mound.

