Who do the Marlins play in playoffs? Exploring Miami's potential postseason opponent following incredible MLB season

The Miami Marlins are officially heading to the MLB postseason for only the fourth time in franchise history. They secured a 7-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates to ensure a Wild Card spot in the postseason. Heading into the game, they had their future in their own hands and made the most of it with a convincing performance.

Saturday's round of MLB games has now given us a clearer picture of the postseason, with all the teams locked in and only the final seeds to be detemined. The Marlins will either hold the no. 5 or no. 6 seed in the National League, meaning they will have to play the Wild Card series in order to progress further into the postseason.

The Marlins are currently locked in a battle for the final two positions, with one game remaining. In Miami's case, the incomplete game against Mets which they currently lead 2-1, might prove pivotal.

If they finish as the no 5. seed, they will face the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series, and if they finish no. 6, they will most likely face the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Series.

However, according to MLB journalist Bob Nightengale, the MLB has reportedly decided to award Miami the no.5 seed, should they win their last game of the regular season. This means, their game against Mets need not be completed on Monday.

It is worth noting that it is only third time that the Miami side has reached the postseason in a 162-game season, and they had gone on to win the World Series on two of these occasions.

Miami Marlins offense takes them over the line to clinch MLB postseason spot

Miami Marlins had their future in their own hands while heading into Saturday's encounter against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

While Jazz Chisholm Jr. put two runs on the board early in the game, the Pirates fought back to tie the game. However, the likes of Josh Bell and Brian De La Cruz ensured a much-needed victory to start the celebrations.