Who is Mike Soroka? Former Braves All-Star pitcher to make MLB return vs Marlins

The Atlanta Braves have recalled former All-Star pitcher Mike Soroka from Triple-A Gwinett to make his first home start since Aug. 3, 2020. The 25-year-old starting pitcher is set to take on the red-hot Miami Marlins at Trusit Park in Atlanta, which he will hope is the start of a return to his previous form.

Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano Official: Michael Soroka will start for the Braves tonight. He will return to the Truist Park mound for the first time since Aug. 3, 2020. Official: Michael Soroka will start for the Braves tonight. He will return to the Truist Park mound for the first time since Aug. 3, 2020.

Mike Soroka once looked like a future superstar pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, however, injuries have derailed his once-promising career. While he is still only 25 years old, Soroka has only pitched 24.1 innings since the 2020 season, which has stunted his development into a perennial All-Star talent.

Born in Calgary, Alberta, Soroka was selected in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves. At 20 years old, Soroka made his MLB debut in 2018 and quickly showcased the talent which justified his first-round selection.

In 2019, Soroka enjoyed a true breakout season for the Braves, pitching to a 13-4 record with a 2.68 ERA and 142 strikeouts. The dominant season earned Soroka his first and only All-Star selection, while also resulting in him finishing second in the NL Rookie of the Year race.

SNY @SNYtv Two years ago today, Pete Alonso was named 2019 NL Rookie of the Year.

Ultimately, Pete Alonso walked away with the award, however, the future seemed bright for the Canadian starter. While the sky was the limit for Soroka, his Achilles tendon had other plans.

A closer look at Mike Soroka's injury history in the MLB

It has been Soroka's constant struggles with his Achilles tendon that have limited the Canadian starter. During the 2020 season, Soroka tore his Achilles, drawing a premature ending to his year, which required surgery to repair the damage. While recovering during the 2021 season, the Braves starter suffered a setback that required a second surgery.

The Athletic MLB @TheAthleticMLB



While he was on track to return during the 2021 season, he suffered a complete tear of the Achilles tendon, which sidelined him yet again. He missed the entirety of both the 2021 and 2022 seasons for the Atlanta Braves because of multiple Achilles injuries.

After 1,030 days since his last start in the MLB, Mike Soroka returned on May 29, 2023. Understandably, Soroka struggled, producing an 0-1 record with an 8.38 ERA, which forced the Atlanta Braves to send him down to Triple-A Gwinnett. Now, he has been recalled to take on the Miami Marlins. Here's hoping for a return to All-Star form for Soroka.

