MLB All-Star Game 2023: National League starters, Surprise selections, and snubs

The starters for the MLB All-Star Game 2023 have been revealed, showcasing some familiar faces as well as a few surprises. In the National League, the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers dominate the starting lineup.

Sean Murphy of the Braves will start at catcher, while Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts represent the Dodgers at first base and outfield, respectively. Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins will hold down second base, Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals will man the hot corner at third base, and Orlando Arcia of the Braves will start at shortstop.

Diamondbacks rookie Corbin Carroll completes the outfield lineup alongside Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Braves.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Most of the MLB All-Star Game 2023 selections were expected.

The announcement of the starting lineups marks the conclusion of the fan voting phase. The pitchers and reserves for both teams will be announced on July 2, and these spots will be determined through player ballot.

MLB All-Star Game 2023 NL Surprises:

Among the surprises in the voting results are several first-time starters. In the NL, Sean Murphy of the Braves, Luis Arraez of the Marlins, and Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks will be first-time starters.

MLB All-Star game 2023 NL Snubs:

However, there were also some notable omissions. Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies lost a runoff against Dodgers' J.D. Martinez for the starting designated hitter spot in the NL. Harper, who has not played in an All-Star Game since 2018, will now have to hope for selection as a reserve.

Other players who missed out on starting spots include Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets and Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves.

Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets missed the All Star Selection.

The MLB All-Star game 2023 will feature a mix of established stars and up-and-coming talents. Fans can look forward to an exciting showcase of the league's top players when the game takes place on July 11 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park.

MORE ON SPORTSKEEDA BASEBALL:

Poll : 0 votes