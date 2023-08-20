Who is Stella Weaver, the only girl playing at LLWS 2023? History-making Tennessee star scores to inspire 8-1 win

Going by the recent outings, something tells us that Stella Weaver will be a name that will be heard for a long time in the future. The 12-year-old Tennessee pitcher is the only girl playing in the Little League World Series this year.

She is only the 22nd girl to feature in the renowned competition since Victoria Roche became the first female representative during the 1984 edition of the tournament.

The 12-year-old uses her tall frame to her advantage from the mound and has got a terrifying fastball in her armory. While she is in the team for her pitching prowess, Weaver is no slouch with the bat either.

She displayed her abilities with the bat in Nolensville's commanding victory over Smithfield. Weaver hit a ground ball during the sixth inning, becoming the tenth girl to register a hit in the tournament's history.

"Stella Weaver, the only girl playing in the Little League World Series this year, singled, scored a run, and was hit by a pitch, helping Tennessee to an 8-1 win over Rhode Island on Friday."

However, it got even better for the young flamethrower as she became only the second girl to score a run in the Little League World Series after she hustled home on a bloop single. She was also struck with a pitch and still walked during the game.

"People don't realize how fast she is," manager Randy Huth said. "You ask any one of these guys, she can fly. She can flat-out fly. She hit that ball so hard to shortstop and he still couldn't throw her out."

Stella Weaver stars in Nolensville's 2023 Little League World Series opener

While the 12-year-old became the talk of the town after her historic outing, Nash Carter and Grayson May also shone in Nolensville's campaign opener.

Manager Randy Huth said that there is a possibility the star pitcher starts their next Little League World Series meeting with the Northwest Region champion Northeast Seattle Little League on Monday.

"You're gonna see Stella," Huth said. "She can throw it, man. She can really pitch. She's a baseball player. She's not just a girl who's here. She can really play the game, and she's very, very good."