“Who tf is this” “Pretty surprised this is an MLB contract” - Yankees fans less than enthused with team's Cody Poteet signing

Until now, the New York Yankees hadn't spent a dime in free agency. The Evil Empire had made some moves, but they hadn't brought anyone in by free agency until they officially signed Cody Poteet today. The pitcher joins their roster as the first player to ink a new deal with them during the offseason.

Expand Tweet

It's not exactly inspiring news for one of the biggest franchises out there. The Yankees are known for getting the big free agents, but it's January and they hadn't signed anyone until this relatively unheralded pitcher.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans aren't very excited about this, to say the least. The club missed out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and the rest of their interest has been sparing towards free agents who haven't yet signed.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Yankees did make trades earlier in the offseason, including bringing in Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres. Nevertheless, they missed out on signing Yamamoto and haven't made offers to any of the other big free agents yet, which has fans concerned as Spring Training creeps closer.

Yankees finally sign player as big names await

The New York Yankees finally added a player in free agency, but bigger moves could still be on the way. For starters, the move to trade for Juan Soto and to get Alex Verdugo from the Boston Red Sox are good.

Yankees fans want to see bigger moves

Moving on, they're still interested in players. They have expressed interest in Jordan Montgomery, and reports have also indicated that they viewed trading for Dylan Cease from the Chicago White Sox was a good backup to signing Yamamoto.

There is also Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell and others on the free agent marker. Whispers of a Corbin Burnes, Randy Arozarena or Shane Bieber trade are also in the air, and all of them would fit what the Yankees need.

This is not a world-changing move for the franchise, but it's a depth move that keeps them in on the top free agents the rest of the way. Whether or not they will land any remains to be seen, though.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.