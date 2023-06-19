Who are Triston Casas' parents, Christine and Jose? Family life of Red Sox baseman explored

Triston Casas, a 23-year-old first baseman for the Boston Red Sox, made his MLB debut with the Red Sox on September 4, 2022. He was regarded as one of the team's top prospects as Boston sought to win their tenth World Series championship.

Casas was born in Pembroke Pines, Florida, on Jan. 15, 2000 to Christine and Jose Casas, who were married for 11 years. Jose is Cuban, while Christine is from the Bronx in New York.

Jose, who earned a degree in business and finance from Florida International University, is the president of C & A Trucking. Christine had two children but passed away unfortunately on July 4, 2009, before she could witness her son's rise to baseball stardom.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Triston's grandparents immigrated to the US in the 1960 from Cuba. Triston was raised by his father, Jose, after the death of his mother in 2009 and has had the steadfast support of his grandmom and aunt. His step mom, Ursulina Schwartz, also played a role.

Happy Birthday my beautiful lovely mom - Triston Casas with his grandson - facebook

Triston Casas had not yet learned how to swing a baseball bat at the age of nine, when he lost his mother.

His father Jose has been his support system since then. He has made several trips to Fenway Park, where Triston appears poised to make a significant impact for the Boston Red Sox next season.

Gavin, Triston's younger brother, is two years younger and is now 20. Gavin plays baseball for Vanderbilt Athletics.

A look at Triston Casas' baseball career

In the first round of the 2018 MLB draft, the Boston Red Sox selected Casas with the 26th overall pick.

He joined the Red Sox and received a signing bonus of $2,552,800, which was the entire slot value for the choice. He was selected to play in the South Atlantic League All-Star Game in 2019.

In Sept. 2019, he received the Red Sox's minor league offensive player of the year award. Following the 2020 season, Baseball America ranked Casas as the Red Sox's top prospect. In 2022, the Red Sox welcomed the non-roster player to spring training. Casas was listed by Baseball America in May 2022 as the 18th best prospect in baseball.

On Sept. 4, 2022, the Red Sox promoted Casas to the main leagues as the player made his MLB debut. He came in at No. 29 on Baseball America's ranking of the top 100 prospects in January 2023.

Poll : 0 votes