Thanks to the Houston Astros' sweep of potential Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, as well as the Philadelphia Phillies' late-game comeback victory, the World Series stage is set. Bryce Harper and the Phillies will be the betting underdogs entering the World Series against Jose Altuve and the Houston Astros.

While the eyes of the baseball universe will be focused on the World Series, those players who are nominated for the 2022 MLB awards will have their attention on the awards presentations.

The awards will be announced over four consecutive days, beginning with the Rookies of the Year on November 14th, Managers of the Year on November 15th, Cy Young awards on November 16th, and finally the Most Valuable Player Awards on November 17th.

Dave Ballesteros @dball70 I don’t quite understand why @ShoheiOtani17 would not get the Most VALUABLE Player award. He is TWO top MLB players in one body. Last I checked, they are only paying him one salary so that makes him quite “valuable”. I would argue the ”most”. I don’t quite understand why @ShoheiOtani17 would not get the Most VALUABLE Player award. He is TWO top MLB players in one body. Last I checked, they are only paying him one salary so that makes him quite “valuable”. I would argue the ”most”. https://t.co/vZM3jya06T

Will Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge be named the AL Most Valuable Player?

There hasn't been an MVP race like the one between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in years. Within minutes of time spent online, you will be able to see two firm base camps. People are either Ohtani or Judge, that's it; there is no middle ground and no other player is mentioned as a serious contender for the American League MVP Award.

Both candidates have reached heights this season that have never been seen before. Aaron Judge surpassed Roger Maris for the all-time single-season record for home runs in the AL with 62, whereas Ohtani has statistics that have never been seen before.

The reigning AL MVP finished the season with 34 home runs, 95 RBIs, and a .273 batting average. While those numbers were impressive enough, Ohtani also pitched a career-high 166 innings, racking up 219 strikeouts and finishing the season with an ERA of 2.33. We have never seen a player like him before.

Ryan Wormeli @RyanWarmly Say what you want about Shohei Ohtani not being MVP, but his team won the same number of ALCS games as Aaron Judge's Say what you want about Shohei Ohtani not being MVP, but his team won the same number of ALCS games as Aaron Judge's

Ohtani is unquestionably the best and most unique player in baseball based on everything he can do for the team on both sides of the ball, but voters will take team success into account, meaning Judge will likely be named the Most Valuable Player for the American League.

Who will be the named the best player in the National League?

According to www.vegasinsider.com, Paul Goldschmidt is the runaway favorite for the National League MVP, with Freddie Freeman and Nolan Arenado second and third.

The 34-year-old first baseman was a force to be reckoned with throughout the 2022 regular season. He finished the season with an impressive 35 home runs, 115 RBIs, and a batting average of .317. He also finished the season with new career-highs in slugging %, OPS, and OPS+.

Goldschmidt has never won an MVP award in his career, and based on the voting odds, as well as his successful season.

