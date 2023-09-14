Who will replace Chaim Bloom at Red Sox? Top exec fired by FSG, potential candidates for blank hot seat evaluated

The Boston Red Sox did not have the year they planned to, and they have fired Chaim Bloom as a result. Fenway Sports Group is parting ways with the former president of baseball operations. It was a role he'd been with since 2019.

That opens up a key position for a team in a big market. The Red Sox are often winners, and now someone will have to do Chaim Bloom's job. There are a number of good candidates.

James Click, who did a fantastic job with the Houston Astros before strangely being let go, could be what they need. A good analytical mind with an eye for talent, Click is a favorite to join Boston.

Sam Fuld was almost the choice to replace Alex Cora as manager, so he's a popular pick to be the next president of baseball operations. Carter Hawkins helped rebuild the Chicago Cubs with Jed Hoyer, so he is a good choice as well.

The team owner, John Henry, offered a statement via MLB.com:

“While parting ways is not taken lightly, today signals a new direction for our club. Our organization has significant expectations on the field and while Chaim’s efforts in revitalizing our baseball infrastructure have helped set the stage for the future, we will today begin a search for new leadership."

He continued:

"Everyone who knows Chaim has a deep appreciation and respect for the kind of person he is. His time with us will always be marked by his professionalism, integrity and an unwavering respect for our club and its legacy.”

It was a very up and down run for Chaim Bloom. He took over in 2019, one year after winning the World Series. He then traded Mookie Betts away, let Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez walk in free agency before securing Rafael Devers for more than a decade.

The Red Sox have bounced up and down the standings in that time, too. They've finished near the top of the leaderboard and last place in the Bloom era.