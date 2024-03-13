Who will be the starting pitchers for MLB Seoul Series? Dodgers vs. Padres lineup prediction

The Seoul Series is almost here, and the starting pitchers have officially been lined up. The early start to the 2024 MLB regular season is just days away, and these two rivals are sure to put on a great show, with top-notch pitching leading the way. Here's who's been tabbed to start as well as the projected lineups to take the field behind them.

Who is starting for the Dodgers in the Seoul Series?

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be led by Tyler Glasnow. He will get the Game 1 start, effectively confirming his status of the ace of this rotation. He had a brilliant spring to earn it.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is pitching Game 2

In Game 2, newcomer Yoshinobu Yamamoto will get the start. The potential lineup could look like this:

Mookie Betts, SS Shohei Ohtani, DH Freddie Freeman, 1B Will Smith, C Max Muncy, 3B James Outman, CF Teoscar Hernandez, RF Jason Heyward, LF Gavin Lux, 2B

Things are subject to change, but this is a very likely lineup for the opening two games of the MLB season.

Who is starting for the Padres in the Seoul Series?

Yu Darvish will oppose Glasnow in the opener of the Seoul Series. The first game will see the Japanese ace take the hill against one of the most star-studded lineups in the MLB.

Joe Musgrove will start Game 2 of the Seoul Series

In Game 2, Joe Musgrove will get that unenviable task. The lineup behind him may look as follows:

Xander Bogaerts, 2B Fernando Tatis Jr., RF Jake Cronenworth, 1B Manny Machado, 3B He-seong Kim, SS Graham Pauley, DH Luis Campusano, C Jurrickson Profar, LF Jackson Merrill, CF

Though it might pale in comparison to LA, the Padres lineup is still filled with talent such as Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. They will have their work cut out for them against LAD's two best pitchers, though.

The 2024 MLB Seoul Series begins in a few days with some fun exhibition matchups before these two teams will take the field against one another on March 20.

