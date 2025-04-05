Who is William Contreras' girlfriend? Meet Nixzali, the sister of Giants superstar Willy Adames

Milwaukee Brewers slugger William Contreras was teammates with Willy Adames in 2023 and 2024. However, Adames became a free agent following the 2024 season and signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the San Francisco Giants this past winter.
However, as the two now play on different teams, they still share a connection. When Adames was with the Brew Crew, his sister Nixzali caught Contreras' eye.
The two would start talking for a bit before making things official. They have a loving relationship, and Nixzali traveled to Las Vegas last year during the MLB Awards to be by Contreras' side.
While William Contreras focuses on being the best backstop for the Brewers, Nixzali's world revolves around finances. She graduated in 2021 with a degree in financial management and auditing and then finished her MBA in finance this past August.
Nixzali loves to spend her time out by the water when she has some time to herself. She also enjoys supporting her husband and making a statement on the Red Carpet, like she did last season.
William Contreras' in-season grind leaves little time for anything else
William Contreras has worked hard to put himself in this position. He is the younger brother of former catcher Willson Contreras, who currently plays for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Being a catcher in the big leagues is a lot of work. You are one of the first people in the organization to show up to camp alongside the pitchers to help them get ready for the season.
On top of that, you also put a tremendous amount of stress on your knees, and often get smacked with foul tips or spiked pitches. It takes a special sort of person to want to do this and a special type of person to be good at this job.
During spring training, the former Atlanta Braves catcher would wake up at 5:30 a.m. MST and arrive at the facility at 6:20 a.m. The clubhouse does not officially open until 7 a.m., but he had his ways of getting inside.
After getting into the facility, he works out for an hour or two before his daily meeting with pitchers at 9 a.m. After that, he heads to the trainers to get some work done before he heads to the batting cage at 10 a.m.
He finishes his day out with defensive drills and catching any bullpens that are on the schedule. Then he heads back to the trainers for more work and a quick dip in the cold tub. With that schedule, seeing or even talking to your significant other is hard, but William and Nixzali make it work.