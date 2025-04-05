Who is William Contreras' girlfriend? Meet Nixzali, the sister of Giants superstar Willy Adames

Milwaukee Brewers slugger William Contreras was teammates with Willy Adames in 2023 and 2024. However, Adames became a free agent following the 2024 season and signed a seven-year, $182 million deal with the San Francisco Giants this past winter.

Ad

However, as the two now play on different teams, they still share a connection. When Adames was with the Brew Crew, his sister Nixzali caught Contreras' eye.

The two would start talking for a bit before making things official. They have a loving relationship, and Nixzali traveled to Las Vegas last year during the MLB Awards to be by Contreras' side.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

While William Contreras focuses on being the best backstop for the Brewers, Nixzali's world revolves around finances. She graduated in 2021 with a degree in financial management and auditing and then finished her MBA in finance this past August.

Ad

Nixzali loves to spend her time out by the water when she has some time to herself. She also enjoys supporting her husband and making a statement on the Red Carpet, like she did last season.

William Contreras' in-season grind leaves little time for anything else

Milwaukee Brewers - William Contreras (Photo via IMAGN)

William Contreras has worked hard to put himself in this position. He is the younger brother of former catcher Willson Contreras, who currently plays for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ad

Being a catcher in the big leagues is a lot of work. You are one of the first people in the organization to show up to camp alongside the pitchers to help them get ready for the season.

On top of that, you also put a tremendous amount of stress on your knees, and often get smacked with foul tips or spiked pitches. It takes a special sort of person to want to do this and a special type of person to be good at this job.

Ad

During spring training, the former Atlanta Braves catcher would wake up at 5:30 a.m. MST and arrive at the facility at 6:20 a.m. The clubhouse does not officially open until 7 a.m., but he had his ways of getting inside.

After getting into the facility, he works out for an hour or two before his daily meeting with pitchers at 9 a.m. After that, he heads to the trainers to get some work done before he heads to the batting cage at 10 a.m.

He finishes his day out with defensive drills and catching any bullpens that are on the schedule. Then he heads back to the trainers for more work and a quick dip in the cold tub. With that schedule, seeing or even talking to your significant other is hard, but William and Nixzali make it work.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More