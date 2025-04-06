Who is Willy Adames' girlfriend? Meet Kristin Della Rovere, the ice hockey star with Olympic dreams

After enjoying a standout 2024 campaign, shortstop Willy Adames signed with the San Francisco Giants early this past offseason. Agreeing to a seven-year, $182 million deal, Adames is set to call Oracle Park home through to the 2031 season.
Off the field, Adames spends plenty of time with his partner, Kristin Della Rovere. By trade, Rovere is a professional ice hockey player, currently playing for the EVB Eagles Südtirol of the European Women's Hockey League.
Growing up in Ontario, Kristin displayed a keen passion for the sport from a very early age, beginning her career playing for a local ice hockey team - the Caledon Hawks. Her skills helped her secure a spot at the prestigious Harvard University. She then went on to be drafted by Ottawa in the PWHL draft of 2023, and made nine appearances for the team in 2023-24 before making the move to Europe.
Rovere has also played for the Bolzano Eagles in Italy. Reportedly, she intends to apply for Italian citizenship and play in the 2026 Olympic Games.
Willy Adames and Kristin Della Rovere were spotted in Venice, Italy, as they enjoyed some down time together during the winter months, before their respective sports kicked back off again.
Kristin Della Rovere shouts out Willy Adames' match-winning exploits for the Giants
Willy Adames helped the San Francisco Giants win a thriller against the Seattle Mariners on Friday, getting the walk-off hit in the bottom of the eleventh to bring in two runners and secure a 10-9 victory.
Adames' girlfriend, Kristin Della Rovere, commended her boyfriend's all-important contribution via her Instagram story.
The walk-off hit was not Adames' only contribution to Friday night's win, as he also registered an important RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning to keep his team in the game.
Aiming to get back into the postseason after missing out in 2024, Giants fans would likely be satisfied with their team's efforts so far, with the eight-time World Series champions currently having lost only one out of seven games so far.